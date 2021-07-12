Province funds $4.8-million African Nova Scotian Justice Institute

A group of people stands outside the Black Cultural Centre in Cherry Brook, N.S., where an announcement was made Monday morning about the creation of a new African Nova Scotian Justice Institute. (Jean Laroche/CBC - image credit)

The province is spending $4.8 million to help create an African Nova Scotian Justice Institute that will support African Nova Scotians in contact with the law and address racism and overrepresentation of Black people in the justice system.

The institute will be one of the first of its kind in Atlantic Canada and will be led by the African Nova Scotian Decade for People of African Descent Coalition.

"The establishment of the ANSJI is the culmination of generations of work by African Nova Scotian people and communities," Michelle Williams, a Dalhousie University law professor and member of the coalition's justice strategy working group, said in a news release.

"We appreciate that the Nova Scotia government recognizes the institutional and systemic anti-Black racism faced by African Nova Scotians and their families when dealing with human rights, policing and corrections, and the justice system as a whole — and is willing to support African Nova Scotian-led work to address these issues."

The institute will provide the following programs:

Race, cultural assessments and treatment services.

Data collection and policing accountability.

African Nova Scotian court support.

Community justice legal defence.

Bail alternative, incarceration support and reintegration program for African Nova Scotians.

Alternative justice and victim services.

Public legal education and youth development.

Human rights and policing accountability.

"Our justice system must do better for African Nova Scotians. We need real and meaningful change in our criminal justice system," Premier Iain Rankin said in a news release.

"The African Nova Scotian Justice Institute will be led by community and driven by African Nova Scotian subject-matter experts whose work will support programs and services that will help address institutional racism."

The institute will be fully staffed and begin offering programs and services within one year.

African Nova Scotians represent about 2.4 per cent of the province's population, but 10 per cent of admissions to sentenced custody and 11 per cent of admissions to remand in provincial correctional facilities, according to the province.

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.

