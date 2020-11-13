Province, doctors ink deal to recruit physicians to P.E.I.

The P.E.I. Medical Society has signed a deal with the P.E.I. Department of Health and Wellness to begin recruiting doctors to P.E.I., the province announced Friday.

The plan is to pay P.E.I. doctors to recruit other doctors to come practise on the Island, and it was negotiated over the last several months. P.E.I., like many jurisdictions in Canada, has been experiencing a shortage of doctors and other health-care professionals, and there is currently a waiting list of 14,402 patients seeking a family doctor on P.E.I., according to the province's website.

"We knew that we need to engage physicians to help us recruit physicians — it just makes sense, right?" Health Minister James Aylward told the media in a scrum after Friday's legislative session wrapped up.

"We wanted to enter into a formal agreement with [the doctors] … so we could tie them in with our recruitment and retention secretariat."

Doctors and government will work in tandem, Aylward said, pointing out the medical society has already begun its efforts by posting a position of chief physician recruiter, which will be almost full-time.

"We as physicians wanted very much to be part of fixing the access problem," said medical society president Dr. David Bannon. "The project is off the ground and we're very excited about it."

The Health Department and doctors will jointly form a physician recruitment task force. Doctors will consult with the government's existing recruitment team to come up with a marketing strategy, and create a "more efficient and positive" experience for doctors considering moving to P.E.I. to practise. The society will also create a new orientation process for new doctors.

"It's kind of remarkable we're the first in Canada to come to this conclusion," Bannon said.

Tignish announcement promised soon

The government has yet to decide how many doctors it needs to hire and where they should practise, Aylward said.

The department is carrying out a physician mapping process, and Aylward said he expects a report some time this fall.

It's also doing a rural health survey seeking input from Islanders on what services are needed in their community such as nurses specializing in diabetes or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease support.

Communities, for example, like Tignish in western P.E.I. "That's a hard-to-recruit-to community here on P.E.I. Why? I don't know. Tignish is a beautiful community," Aylward said, promising an announcement on that "in the very hear future."

