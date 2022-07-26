Province celebrates International Peace Garden 90th anniversary with funding commitment

The province celebrated 90 years of the International Peace Garden on Monday, while also making a commitment to increase annual funding to the garden that was created nine decades ago to represent the relationship between Canada and the United States.

The International Peace Garden, which covers 2,339 acres, and straddles the Manitoba and North Dakota border near Turtle Mountain Provincial Park, was first established back in 1932, as a memorial to the “peaceful co-existence between Canada and the United States.”

On Monday, Deputy Premier Cliff Cullen and Environment, Climate and Parks Minister Jeff Wharton travelled to the site of the International Peace Garden to celebrate its 90th anniversary, and also to announce that the province now plans to increase funding to the garden by more than 40%.

“The International Peace Garden is a naturally radiant destination built on principles of peace and friendship, representing our province’s collaborative relationship with North Dakota specifically, and the United States as a whole,” Cullen said.

On Monday, Wharton gave some details on the province’s new financial commitment to the site.

“Our government’s funding enhancement brings our commitment to $514,000 annually, which builds on our recent commitment of $7.5 million for ongoing capital infrastructure projects at the site,” Wharton said.

“We are proud to strengthen our commitment to the International Peace Garden as it celebrates its 90th anniversary.”

In a Monday statement, International Peace Garden CEO Tim Chapman spoke about the importance of the province’s new financial commitment to the site.

“The province’s commitment to the garden ensures we can continue to sustainably grow and serve the great people of Canada and the United States,” Chapman said.

“We are incredibly grateful for the increased support from the Manitoba government.”

The International Peace Garden currently includes formal garden spaces, fountains, a conservatory, a cafe and gift shop, a visitor centre, interpretive buildings and structures, greenhouses, trails, and picnic and camping areas.

Officials added the site will also celebrate its 90th anniversary by building a new children’s natural play park, and by doing an expansion of the existing conservatory.

Plans for the 90th anniversary celebrations include a weekend of historical exhibits and cultural performances on July 30 and 31, along with a 1930s-themed dinner.

— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

Dave Baxter, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun