Province Celebrates First Official Alberta Day

September 1 was the very first official Alberta Day. Announced by Premier Jason Kenney on July 11, Alberta Day is meant to be a new annual tradition to celebrate the province’s rich cultural history, heritage, and unique spirit. Alberta was formally established as a Canadian province 117 years ago when the Alberta Act came into effect on Sept. 1, 1905.

Beginning with an opening ceremony at the Alberta Legislature grounds on Sept. 1, the celebration carried through Sept. 3 and included events in over 30 municipalities across the province. Alberta Day proceedings included live entertainment from local artists, made-in-Alberta marketplaces, history showcases, Cultural and Heritage displays and demonstrations, and child-oriented family-friendly activities. Those who couldn’t make it to an official event were encouraged to take part in other activities, such as visiting a provincial historic site or museum, visiting a provincial park, or hosting a party for their family, friends, and neighbours.

The grand finales for the Alberta Day festivities took place on Sept. 3 in Edmonton and Calgary with concerts from Alberta-born country music singer Brett Kissel (performing at 2:00 PM in Calgary and 8:30 PM in Edmonton) and fireworks.

Dean LaBerge, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grizzly Gazette