Province announces funding for GCTA

GUYSBOROUGH – The province announced an investment of close to $1 million—including just more than $19,000 for the Guysborough County Trails Association (GCTA) last week – through the Recreational Trail Expansion Fund.

In a release announcing the funding, Pat Dunn, minister for the Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage, said, “Local trails are hidden gems in communities throughout the province...They offer accessible opportunities for active and healthy living, connect us with nature and improve the quality of life for residents and visitors alike. We are proud to make this investment in our trails so more people can enjoy our beautiful province.”

GCTA Chair Philip Hochman told The Journal last week that the funding, which would be renewed for three years running under this initiative, was a tremendous financial relief. “We don’t have to keep scraping around for money all the time to do maintenance and some of the upgrades that are required. It’s really a tremendous mental security blanket.”

The funds were originally earmarked for trail work, such as gravel for the trail bed, cutting back brush along the trail, signage and work on some trail bridges. But, this year’s rain has significantly impacted the trail in some areas, creating mud holes and wet spots that will need to be remediated as soon as possible.

Hochman said the GCTA will further investigate the damage caused by this summer’s rain and by any forecasted hurricanes this month, and reprioritize some of the objectives the funding is meant to support “to make sure that the existing trail bed is safe, clear of debris and dry. So, some of the initiatives that we might have intended to get to this year, we might not because of the exceptional wet weather we had.”

Without this funding, Hochman said, the approximately 52 kilometres of trail that the GCTA builds and maintains would not be as good as it could be. The funds will ensure the highest degree of safety and enjoyment for all users, he added.

Hochman concluded his comments by stating that he hopes everyone will get out and enjoy the trail and, if they see any area of maintenance that should be addressed, they can contact him at philiphochman44@gmail.com or other members of the GCTA.

