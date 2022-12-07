Providing Nutritious Food While Empowering Female Farmers in Zimbabwe

Herbalife Nutrition
·5 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2022 / By Nobukhosi Ndlovu, Founder and Managing Director, Nutrie Foods

Herbalife Nutrition, Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Press release picture
Herbalife Nutrition, Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Press release picture

I come from a family of entrepreneurs - my parents were farmers who owned a grocery store and a trucking company. That's no small feat in a country like Zimbabwe, where 4.1 million people deal with food insecurity and 49 percent of the population lives in extreme poverty.

Like many rural women farmers in Zimbabwe, my mother grew peanuts but didn't have a market for them. Growing peanuts was challenging work, as they would eventually become contaminated with mold due to a lack of proper storage facilities.

Inspired by my childhood experiences and the desire to positively impact the world, I set out to build a business that would add value to myself and others. That's how Nutrie Foods was born.

Nutrie Foods: Nutritious Products That Promote Economic Empowerment

I started Nutrie Foods as a company that offers healthy food while giving back to the community by providing a fair-trade market for female farmers' produce.

Nutrie Foods manufactures peanut butter, mixed fruit jam, salted corn, roasted corn, chili corn, and marmalade. It also packages honey, sugar beans, soy chunks, and rice imported from Kilombero, Malawi.

Producing high-quality food is as important to me as promoting female economic empowerment. Not only because it is central to realizing women's rights and gender equality, but because women's dignified labor is good for any economy, especially one like Zimbabwe's.

Women's economic empowerment boosts productivity and increases economic diversification and income equality, according to the United Nations.

To support female farmers, we:

  • Buy produce from rural women farmers who rely on farming as their primary source of income.

  • Train rural women farmers to use proper farming techniques and agricultural practices.

  • Provide seeds and fertilizer to women farmers to improve production.

  • Provide a steady and predictable market for farmers' produce at a fair price.

  • Contribute to steady employment and job creation.

Nutrie Foods started with only eight employees; today, we employ 48 people in Zimbabwe and create employment in other African countries through produce importation.

But our path hasn't been an easy one.

Access to Financing: A Challenge for African Entrepreneurs

As a young entrepreneur, one of the major challenges when starting Nutrie Foods was access to funding.

Thanks to local micro-finance institutions, I received startup funding, and Nutrie Foods started its operations in 2013 in a small, rented warehouse. In the beginning, I played every role in the business, but I knew my hard work would eventually pay off.

Like many startups in Africa, I had to compete with larger brands, but as I persisted, major retailers started to sell my products in their stores. It brings me great pleasure to see the hard work of female farmers back home now on the shelves of major African retail stores and wholesalers. Knowing that the ingredients of my products come from farmers like my mother inspires me to keep growing.

Once our products were officially sold in big corporate stores, we were ready to dive into obtaining the certifications required to export Nutrie Foods products.

But then the pandemic hit.

Being Resilient and Planning for the Future

The COVID-19 pandemic brought about a lot of challenges to our business. Although most companies were shutting down, we managed to stay open by qualifying as an essential service. Even so, our working hours were restricted due to the lockdown, and we had to cut down on production.

Partnering with Herbalife Nutrition through its Nutrition for Zero Hunger (NFZH) initiative, the U.S. African Development Foundation (USADF) supports African social entrepreneurs through the Food and Nutrition Stars (African FANS) Program. With financial assistance from NFZH, I was awarded a grant from USADF along with four other African social entrepreneurs. The FANS grant enabled Nutrie Foods to buy a van to transport employees to work safely. It helped us limit exposure to COVID-19 for our employees, cut our transport costs, and increase our productivity. The safety and happiness of our employees are paramount, and motivated employees produce better results.

But not all changes brought about by COVID-19 have been bad. The pandemic had an impact on consumer behavior. Many people have tried to eat healthier, and this increased health consciousness drove up honey sales. People are also buying Nutrie peanut butter to use as a cooking alternative to oil. The trend towards healthy eating is so pronounced that Nutrie Foods is looking into more nutritious grains, such as finger millet, to expand our product offering.

Our exportation plans were on hold for a while, but we are ready to restart that process. We have a growing list of potential markets for our natural products, but we plan to first look towards our neighbors in the African region. Our goal is to provide healthy foods to neighboring African countries and contribute towards alleviating food insecurity in the region.

I am excited about the future and constantly turn towards this mantra to remind myself that the sky is the limit if I keep working hard: "Limitation is only a belief, but if practiced daily, it can become a reality."

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Herbalife Nutrition on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Herbalife Nutrition
Website: https://ir.herbalife.com/esg-index-1
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Herbalife Nutrition



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/730665/Providing-Nutritious-Food-While-Empowering-Female-Farmers-in-Zimbabwe

Latest Stories

  • Anunoby pours in 32 points in Raptors' 121-108 win over Orlando

    TORONTO — O.G. Anunoby tied his season high with 32 points and the Toronto Raptors bounced back from a pair of ugly losses with a 121-108 rout of the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Pascal Siakam had 26 points and 10 assists as the Raptors (12-11) sent the Magic — the league's worst team at 5-19 — to their eighth consecutive loss. Scottie Barnes had 17 points and a season-high 14 rebounds, while Fred VanVleet had 13 points and seven assists. Former Raptor Terrence Ross and Bol Bol scored 18 points ap

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Anunoby pours in 32 points in Raptors' 121-108 win over Orlando

    TORONTO — After digging themselves into a couple of enormous holes in two ugly losses on the road, the Toronto Raptors gathered before tipoff Saturday to talk about getting out to a better start. Message received. O.G. Anunoby tied his season high with 32 points and the Raptors led virtually from tipoff en route to a 121-108 rout of the Orlando Magic on Saturday. "We just wanted to regroup, be better. It was a bad feeling in the locker room," said Scottie Barnes, who had 17 points and a season-h

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Amid constant turnover, CEBL still fighting for its place in Canadian pro sports

    If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Zibanejad and Vit

  • Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

    AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time. On its surprising run to the final in Russia four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came throu

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.

  • Norway's Kilde sweeps Beaver Creek with super-G title, Canada''s Crawford places 11th

    BEAVER CREEK VILLAGE, Colo. — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway continued his hot start to the World Cup ski season with a super-G title in Beaver Creek on Sunday. Kilde's winning time of one minute and 10.73 seconds was just two-tenths of second ahead of Swiss rival Marco Odermatt. Alexis Pinturault of France was third in 1:11.03. The Norwegian also won Saturday's downhill in Colorado with Odermatt finishing second and Toronto's James Crawford placing third. Crawford managed an 11th-place finis

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Was moving Gary Trent Jr. to the bench the right choice?

    Imman Adan and Jordan Hayles discuss the results of moving Gary Trent Jr. to a bench role so far and the lineups Nick Nurse has experimented with. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on YouTube.

  • Jack Quinn scores twice, Sabres beat Sharks 6-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Quinn scored twice to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Sunday night. Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves. The Sabres scored three times in the second period to take control. Nick Bonino, Kevin Labanc and Oskar Lindblom scored for the Sharks, who have lost three in a row and six of their last seven games. Aaron Dell made 32 saves. Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin had t

  • Rangers go from destiny to disappointment

    Expectations were sky high in New York after they catapulted from rebuild to contention last season but the Rangers are already in danger of missing the playoffs.&nbsp;

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet: 'I need to get my s*** together'

    Fred VanVleet scored 10 points and shot 1-for-7 from three in the Toronto Raptors' 114-105 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

  • Sabonis powers Kings to 123-96 win over Clippers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Domantas Sabonis scored 24 points on 10-of-11 shooting and the Sacramento Kings handed the undermanned Los Angeles Clippers their worst loss of the season, 123-96 on Saturday. Sabonis set the tone with 15 points in the opening quarter and the Kings’ bench kept it going in the second, building a 28-point lead. They led by 29 in the third and by 31 in the fourth. Sabonis had six assists and five rebounds. Keegan Murray added 23 points and D’Aaron Fox had 14 points for the Kings,

  • Laurent Dubreuil wins third gold at Four Continents speedskating championships

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil won his third gold as Canada captured four more medals on the final day of racing at the ISU Four Continents Speed Skating Championships. Dubreuil dominate in the men's 1,000 metre race, adding to the titles he earned in Friday’s 500 and Team Sprint. The Lévis, Que., native crossed the finish line in one minute, 9.278 seconds, comfortably ahead of Koreans Seong-Hyeon Park (1:09.838) and Tae-Yun Kim (1:10.252). "In terms of results, it was a perfect weekend with three go

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Rust issues? Deshaun Watson's long layoff could be factor

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Aside from battling the Houston Texans and some fans who are likely to taunt him, Deshaun Watson have another not-so-visible opponent in his first NFL game in nearly two years. Rust. 700 days worth of it. Watson will make his long-awaited debut Sunday for the Cleveland Browns after serving an 11-game league suspension for alleged sexual misconduct, and it's not clear how he'll play after a long layoff. His last regular-season game was Jan. 3, 2021, before his relationship with