Providers Rank Fujifilm “Best in KLAS” for Three Synapse® Enterprise Imaging Solutions

Fujifilm’s Synapse® Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) ranked #1 for the third consecutive year.

Lexington, Mass., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- February 8, 2022, Lexington, Mass.FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of enterprise imaging and informatics solutions, has ranked #1 in KLAS Research’s 2022 ‘Best in KLAS’ report for Fujifilm’s Synapse VNA and Synapse Cardiology PACS in the United States, and Synapse Radiology PACS in Latin America.

Synapse VNA, Cardiology PACS and Radiology PACS are three of Fujifilm’s key enterprise imaging solutions that enable healthcare organizations to better manage today’s extensive radiology. cardiology and specialty department imaging datasets, and enhance access to this information within the patient’s electronic health record from across the healthcare enterprise.

“We have made significant investments in our Synapse Enterprise Imaging product portfolio over the past few years, while at the same time transitioning to a proactive and optimization focused support approach, and it's so great to see our customers responding in this way,” says Bill Lacy, senior vice president, medical informatics, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “We’re honored to receive Best in KLAS for three of our Synapse solutions. We will take this direct customer feedback as validation that we are moving in the right direction, and we will continue to listen and collaborate with our valued provider partners as we strive to further optimize our customer’s experience.”

Synapse VNA: As the core of Fujifilm’s Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio, Synapse VNA has now earned the Best in KLAS designation for three consecutive years. VNA seamlessly coordinates multiple patient IDs, populates a centralized Master Patient Index, and simplifies the sharing of all enterprise imaging content between PACS, facilities, departments, and teams. Synapse VNA manages more than 40 billion objects from 1,500 facilities across six continents, to bring the complete picture of patient health to providers all over the world.

Synapse Radiology and Cardiology PACS: Developed with ongoing direction from radiologists and cardiologists, Fujifilm’s Synapse PACS is a robust server-side rendering solution that helps streamline image analysis, interpretation, and reporting for radiology and cardiology studies across the enterprise. An industry first, Synapse 7x PACS combines radiology, cardiology, and specialty department imaging through one diagnostic PACS viewer.

KLAS is an independent research organization that monitors and assesses healthcare vendor performance. The ‘Best in KLAS’ designation is reserved for vendor solutions that lead those software and services market segments that have the broadest operational and clinical impact on healthcare organizations.

“Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions,” says Adam Gale, CEO at KLAS. “These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of Best in KLAS should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors.”

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a leading innovator in diagnostic and enterprise imaging solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of healthcare across prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. Fujifilm’s medical imaging portfolio includes solutions for digital radiography, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, endoscopy, and endosurgery. The Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio provides healthcare professionals with the imaging and data access needed to deliver a complete patient record. REiLI®, Fujifilm’s artificial intelligence initiative, combines Fujifilm’s rich image -processing heritage with cutting-edge AI innovations to inspire a new tier of clinical confidence. The In-Vitro Diagnostic portfolio provides the golden standard of molecular based immunoassay technology for liver surveillance, cutting edge clinical diagnostic chemicals for leading laboratories across the country and diagnostic chemicals for OEM white labeling products. The company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit healthcaresolutions-us.fujifilm.com

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to various fields including healthcare, highly functional materials, document solutions and imaging products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company had global revenues of $21 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on soft­ware, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance.

To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit KLASresearch.com

CONTACT: Danielle Brown FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation 914-574-3273 Danielle.brown@fujifilm.com


