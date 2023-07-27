Provident Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:PROV) investors are sitting on a loss of 7.1% if they invested five years ago

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 13% in the last month. But over the last half decade, the stock has not performed well. After all, the share price is down 22% in that time, significantly under-performing the market.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

While the share price declined over five years, Provident Financial Holdings actually managed to increase EPS by an average of 34% per year. So it doesn't seem like EPS is a great guide to understanding how the market is valuing the stock. Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

Generally speaking we'd expect to see stronger share price increases on the back of sustained EPS growth, but other metrics may hold a clue to why the share price performance is relatively modest.

Arguably, the revenue drop of 9.1% a year for half a decade suggests that the company can't grow in the long term. That could explain the weak share price.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Provident Financial Holdings, it has a TSR of -7.1% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Provident Financial Holdings shareholders are up 3.3% for the year (even including dividends). But that return falls short of the market. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 1.4% per year, over five years. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. Keeping this in mind, a solid next step might be to take a look at Provident Financial Holdings' dividend track record. This free interactive graph is a great place to start.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

