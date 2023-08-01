Provident Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:PROV) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.14

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PROV) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.14 per share on 7th of September. This means that the annual payment will be 3.9% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Provident Financial Holdings' Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue.

Provident Financial Holdings has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Based on Provident Financial Holdings' last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 47%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 9.1%. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 43% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

Provident Financial Holdings Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.28, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.56. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.2% per annum over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Provident Financial Holdings has grown earnings per share at 34% per year over the past five years. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

Provident Financial Holdings Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Provident Financial Holdings that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

