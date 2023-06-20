Providence High catcher Luke Wolff headlines All-Observer high school baseball team

Providence senior catcher Luke Wolff is the Charlotte Observer’s high school baseball player of the year after hitting .446 with three home runs, four doubles, two triples and 24 RBIs to help Providence to a 24-6 record.

Wolff earned Southwestern 4A player of the year and all-state honors for the second straight season.

Wolff is a major Division I recruit, but has not committed to a school.

▪ Ardrey Kell senior pitcher Jacob Kirby is the Observer’s baseball pitcher of the year after going 6-1 on the mound with 84 strikeouts in 56.1 innings of work with a 1.74 ERA this season.

Ardrey Kell infielder Jacob Kirby throws out a Porter Ridge baserunner in a first round NCHSAA 4A playoff game in Indian Trail, N.C., Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

The SoMeck 4A conference pitcher of the also had a save and excelled at the plate, batting .457 with three home runs, eight doubles, three triples, 26 RBIs and 15 stolen bases.

Kirby will continue his athletic and academic careers at UNC.

Providence Day’s Jim Cerbie has been the Chargers’ coach since 1988.

▪ Providence Day’s Jim Cerbie is the Observer’s baseball coach of the year after leading Providence Day (22-10) to an NCISAA 4A state runner-up finish this season.

Cerbie has led the Providence Day baseball team to more than 500 wins in his 36-year tenure, including three state titles and seven conference championships.

Cerbie retired as the Providence Day baseball coach this season.

First team

PITCHERS

Case Gibbs, Providence Day, So.: The Chargers’ all-state performer was 10-2 with 66 strikeouts and a 1.22 ERA to help Providence Day to the NCISAA 4A state championship series.

Wesley Jones, Charlotte Christian, Sr.: The Knights’ all-state star and Charlotte 49ers’ commit was CISAA conference player of the year. Jones won six games on the mound with 89 strikeouts in 69.2 innings of work with a 1.11 ERA.

Jacob Kirby, Ardrey Kell, Sr.: The Knights’ senior, a UNC commit, was SoMeck 4A conference pitcher of the year. He went 6-1 with 84 strikeouts and a 1.74 ERA for the Knights this season.

INFIELDERS

Landon Hahn, Cherryville, Sr.: The Belmont Abbey commit hit .473 with a home run, six doubles, 16 RBIs, 42 runs and 25 stolen bases this season.

Tanner McCammon, Charlotte Christian, Sr.: The Knights’ senior, an Elon commit and all-state pick, hit .381 with three home runs, 12 doubles and two triples. He committed only four errors all season as the team’s shortstop.

Luke McGrath, Myers Park, Sr.: The James Madison commit was a key player at the plate, in the field and on the mound, where he was 4-2 with 71 strikeouts and 2.10 ERA.

Brady Thompson, Providence, Jr.: The Panthers’ all-state star hit .415 with one home run, 12 doubles, 32 RBIs and 35 runs scored.

OUTFIELDERS

Tyler Howe, Hopewell, So.: The Titans’ star earned all-state honors and was Queen City Athletic conference player of the year. He hit .488 with eight doubles, three triples, 13 RBIs, 27 runs, while also going 7-1 on the mound.

Jaxon Matthews, Hough, Fr.: The Clemson commit earned all-state honors after hitting .558 with eight doubles, three triples, two home runs and 30 RBIs to go with 37 runs, 27 walks and 18 stolen bases.

Cole Nelson, Hickory Grove, Jr.: The UNC Wilmington commit hit .337 with six home runs, seven doubles, 28 RBIs and 31 runs scored.

Jacob Smith, Lincoln Charter, Jr.: The Eagles’ star hit .494 with 12 home runs, 12 doubles, 34 RBIs and 43 runs scored. He was also 7-0 as a pitcher, earning Catawba Shores’ 1A/2A player of the year.

CATCHER

Luke Wolff, Providence, Sr.: The two-time all-state pick and Southwestern 4A player of the year was big at the plate, batting .446 with three home runs and 24 RBIs.

DESIGNATED HITTER

Thomas Paxton, Cuthbertson, Sr.: The Belmont Abbey commit was Southern Carolinas’ conference player of the year. He hit .341 with eight home runs, seven doubles, 26 RBIs.

UTILITY

Ashton Wolfe, Butler, Sr.: Southwestern 4A pitcher of the year is a Southeastern Community College commit. Wolfe was 5-0 on the mound in conference play to lead Butler to the league’s regular season title; also led the team in quality at-bat percentage.

Second team

PITCHERS

Chase Kiker, Metrolina Christian, Fr.

Jake McCoy, Providence, Jr.

Grant Nicholson, Charlotte Christian, So.

Tristen Potts, Cuthbertson, Jr.

INFIELDERS

Isaac Armstrong, East Lincoln, Sr.

Matt Cipriano, Lincoln Charter, Sr.

Sam Dansky, Providence, Sr.

Anthony Umbach, Hickory Ridge, Sr.

OUTFIELDERS

Patrick Blee, South Point, Fr.

Ike Schmidly, Myers Park, Sr.

Jeremiah Shine, Union Academy, So.

Brantley Truitt, East Mecklenburg, Sr.

CATCHERS

Colton Penner, Weddington, Sr.

DESIGNATED HITTER

Keontay Booker, Butler, Jr.

UTILITY

Kameron Miller, Hickory Grove, Sr.

Third team

PITCHERS

Tyler Baird, Hough, So.

Billy Baxter, Hopewell, Sr.

Ian Black, Butler, Jr.

Eli Newsome, Cherryville, Sr.

INFIELDERS

Connor Barozzino, Hickory Grove, Jr.

Ashton Pope, North Gaston, Sr.

Bowen Powell, Hickory Ridge, So.

Bo Ziegler, Providence Day, Sr.

OUTFIELDERS

Jacob Dudan, Lake Norman Charter, Sr.

Reid Sapp, Myers Park, Sr.

Nico Soul, Marvin Ridge, So.

CATCHER

Carson Cabbage, Hickory Grove, Sr.

DESIGNATED HITTER

Seth Moon, SouthLake Christian, Jr.

UTILITY

Kanon Willis, Cherryville, Sr.

Honorable mention

Seth Clark, Weddington, Sr.; Dylan Coln, Mount Pleasant, Jr.; Caleb Gant, Porter Ridge, Sr.; Ryan Hawkins, East Mecklenburg, Sr.; Dalton Hazlett, Northwest Cabarrus, Jr.; Noah Hildebran, Mooresville, Jr.; Manuel Izarra, Butler, Sr.; Sam Merli, Independence, Sr.; Mason Mierzwa, Cannon School, So.; David Nicks, Gaston Christian, Jr.; Tyler Steele, Lincoln Charter, Sr.