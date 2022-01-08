Proust, Baudelaire – major exhibits show France’s undying love of literary greats

Several famous French authors are at the heart of major exhibitions throughout 2022. From 19th century writers Marcel Proust and Charles Baudelaire, to the 400th anniversary of the birth of Molière, literature is ever more present on France's cultural scene. RFI looks into the country's enthusiasm for its bookish heritage.

What was Proust’s life like in Paris? How did it inspire his work? What is real and what is fictional? Paris's Carnavalet Museum dives deep into the author's universe, revealing the most intimate moments of his personal life – including a recreation of his bedroom with a lock of his hair on the night stand.

The recently restored museum is celebrating the 150th anniversary of his birth (1871–1922) with the exhibition "Marcel Proust, a Parisian novel" from 16 December to 10 April.

Proust is principally known for his work In search of Lost Time, a saga of seven tomes filled with many characters and descriptions inspired by his encounters and experiences in the French capital at the turn of the 19th century.

Proust's everyday life and social observations are used to narrate a "coming of age" story and his struggles to become a writer.

Large maps pinpoint the places he lived and spent his time socialising, mostly on the Right Bank of the Seine, while vivid paintings by artists such as Camille Pissarro help to illustrate the era, a period of great upheaval and innovation.

There’s even a copy of the police record showing when Proust was arrested in a bordel in the Hôtel de Marigny on 11 January 1918.

With 280 items on display, including paintings, sculptures, drawings, photographs, architectural models, accessories and clothing, the exhibition is a trip down memory lane, retracing the steps the author took in the French capital through the years.

Die-hard fans may attempt to link places described in the novel with real places on the maps.

What is behind this cultish obsession with French writers, and above all, their secret lives, the “behind-the-scenes” glimpse of inspiration in the making?

There is no doubt that “writers writing” has universal appeal. People are always curious as to the "ingredients" that went in to making "works of art".

Even the smallest details from letters, to postcards, odd scraps of information, newspaper clippings and personal objects seem to hold mythical powers over the generations who follow.

This appeal is also understood by politicians, like President Emmanuel Macron, who visited the house where Marcel Proust spent summer vacations last September, reiterating the need to preserve cultural heritage.

Sadness as inspiration

The exhibition "Baudelaire : la modernité mélancolique" from 3 November 2021 to 13 February, at the BNF, the Bibliothèque Nationale de France, is a global exploration of another 19th century French writer – Charles Baudelaire, (1821-1867).

The poet’s work and life is seen through the prism of the art movement known as "la grande école de la mélancolie" or the great school of melancholy. Put bluntly, how to turn depressing things into an art form.

The author of The Flowers of Evil (Les fleurs du mal) (1857) and Spleen de Paris (1868) wrote that melancholy was “always inseparable to the sentiment of beauty” and indeed he turned his own contemplation of sadness and ugliness of everyday life into poetry.

It has to be said that Baudelaire did not lead a happy life, losing his father at a young age, estranged from his family and later spending all of his inheritance on a bohemian and chaotic lifestyle.

He experienced serious illness and exile at the end of his days. He was out of sync with the moral codes of the time, and his Fleurs du Mal was the object of a court case for “moral outrage” which resulted in a fine.

'A true God'

He was only cherished for his visionary talents later by other artists and then the general public. Poet Arthur Rimbaud described him as “the true god”, André Breton called him “the first surrealist” and he was considered “the most important among poets” by Paul Valéry.

Rather than focus on purely chronological and biographical aspects of the writer’s life, the items on display at the BNF look at Baudelaire’s interaction with the cultural scene around him.

Baudelaire was also an art critic, and earned money as a translator, becoming the official translator for the American writer Edgar Allan Poe, whose universe and prose he admired.

Although there are several key items from the archives, such as the annotated manuscript of Mon Cœur Mis à Nu, and an example of the galleys of the original edition of Fleurs du Mal published in 1857, complete with Baudelaire’s handwritten corrections, the objective of the exhibition is to look at the wider picture.

This theme of “spleen” or sadness is presented in the form of numerous artworks from the time, and references to other great figures of this movement such as Chateaubriand, Théophile Gautier and the painter Delacroix.

Meanwhile, 2022 is a big year for marking the 400 years since the birth of Molière (1622-1673) with events organised in France, and even Kansas in the USA.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • Still no vax, Kyrie's back: Star guard lifts Nets in debut

    NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving was just the jolt the Brooklyn Nets needed to escape a midseason slump. He can only provide it on a part-time basis, as his refusal to get vaccinated against the coronavirus means he can't play in New York. So for now, Irving will enjoy every chance he gets on the road — while still holding out hope he'll be able to put on a show for his own fans. “I know what the consequences were, I still know what they are," Irving said Wednesday night. "But right now, I’m just going t

  • 5 fun facts about FC Bayern Munich

    Are you a fan of Bayern Munich? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Canada beats Germany to join Russia in ATP Cup semifinals

    SYDNEY (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime sent Canada into the semifinals of the ATP Cup on Thursday by beating third-ranked Alexander Zverev 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Denis Shapovalov had set up Auger-Aliassime’s clincher over Germany by downing Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 in the first singles match. Canada will play defending champion Russia on Saturday. The other semifinalists, Poland and Spain, play on Friday. “It feels good to beat Zverev,” the 11th-ranked Auger-Aliassime said in his on-court inter

  • Veteran sports journalist Machabée joins Canadiens as communications VP

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday that veteran sports journalist Chantal Machabée is the team's new vice president, communications. Machabée, a native of Laval, Que., has spent the last 32 years at Réseau des sports (RDS) as a reporter, covering the Canadiens and other Quebec-based sports. The Canadiens said Machabée will be responsible for managing all communications for the hockey operations department. Machabée became the first woman to anchor a daily sports newscast in Qu

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • Broncos have never fixed their shortcomings under Vic Fangio

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Coach Vic Fangio staunchly defended his embattled coordinators Pat Shurmur and Tom McMahon during the Broncos' bye week, saying he needed to help them fix the multitude of maladies that were threatening to derail Denver's once promising season. No repairs were ever completed and the Broncos (7-9) chug into 2022 with five consecutive losing seasons and a playoff drought stretched to six years. Most of the blame falls on a spectacularly sloppy special teams unit and an inco

  • Chiefs fall from No. 1 seed with last-second loss to Bengals

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs probably felt as if they were looking in a mirror on Sunday in Cincinnati. There was a young, hotshot quarterback carving up their defense for 446 yards and four touchdowns. An equally young, dynamic wide receiver catching 11 balls for 266 yards and three of the scores. And a talented young running back that was doing just enough on the ground to keep the defense frustrated. Sounds a lot like the Chiefs, huh? Joe Burrow's incredible performance and

  • Reports: Canada's Olympic hockey long list taking shape

    We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.

  • Winnipeg Jets won't move home games out of province after getting fan feedback

    The Winnipeg Jets won't be moving home games out of the province, after all. The update comes after team owner True North Sports + Entertainment sent fans a survey on Thursday afternoon, asking how they would feel about the NHL team moving home games to a region that doesn't have restrictions on fan attendance. A spokesperson for True North said Thursday that the team was exploring alternatives to playing in an empty building and consulting stakeholders. Elliotte Friedman, a reporter with Hockey

  • Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez a winner in her opening match of 2022

    ADELAIDE, Australia — Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez kicked off her 2022 season with a win on Monday, defeating Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-4 in first-round action at the Adelaide International. Fernandez converted 86 per cent of her first-serve points and had four aces in the victory. The 19-year old from Laval, Que., did not face break point, and broke Alexandrova twice on eight chances. Fernandez, the world No. 24, will next face the winner of a match between fifth seed Iga S

  • Auston Matthews positive for COVID-19 on rapid test; Leafs will await PCR result

    Toronto Maple Leafs star centre Auston Matthews was held out of Monday's practice after testing positive for COVID-19. Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Matthews and assistant coach Dean Chynoweth, who also wasn't part of the on-ice session, produced positive results from their rapid antigen tests after arriving at the team's facility in the morning. Keefe, who said both were asymptomatic, added the Leafs will now await PCR test results expected early Tuesday. The club initially called the absences

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • B.C. hockey community mourns death of 18-year-old player

    Grant Gilbertson, 18, died in a car accident on his way to practice.

  • Nick Nurse talks Fred VanVleet's All-Star case after win over Spurs

    "We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Justin Champagnie says shooting 200 corner threes every morning has 'been paying off'

    Raptors rookie Justin Champagnie breaks down his career night versus the Spurs on Tuesday, where the undrafted former Pitt star put up 14 points — making five of his six shots, four of five three-pointers, and added three rebounds and a block for good measure. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Maple Leafs place struggling Nick Ritchie on waivers

    The Maple Leafs have a surplus of forwards, leaving Nick Ritchie as the odd man out.

  • Should the Oilers consider bringing in Mike Babcock?

    Dave Tippett and the Edmonton Oilers appear to be in need of a change, and usually coaches tend to face the music when that's the case. If the Oilers decide to make a switch, is Mike Babcock a good option?

  • VanVleet leads the way with 37 points as Raptors rally to down depleted Utah Jazz

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet put on a show Friday, rallying the Toronto Raptors almost single-handedly to a 122-108 comeback win over a depleted Utah Jazz team. VanVleet recorded his first career triple-double, scoring 24 of his season-high 37 points in a red-hot third quarter to help dig the Raptors out of a hole and extend their win streak to five. Toronto (19-17) scored the first bucket of the night then trailed by as many as 17 before a 15-0 solo Toronto run by VanVleet put the Raptors ahead 85-8