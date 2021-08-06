'Proud Of You!' PM Modi, SRK, Sports Min Celebrate Women's Hockey Team

The Indian Women's hockey team lost their Bronze medal match against Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics with GB defeating India 4-3.

This ends a historic run for the sixteen-member women's hockey squad that had eight players making their Olympics debut in Tokyo. And while the players broke down after the match, their fans and followers took to Twitter to celebrate the team for their memorable run at the Olympics.

We will always remember the great performance of our Women’s Hockey Team at #Tokyo2020. They gave their best throughout. Each and every member of the team is blessed with remarkable courage, skill and resilience. India is proud of this outstanding team. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2021

India’s daughters - our determined athletes; we are immensely proud of you!



A giant leap of faith & fighting spirit by our women’s hockey team; a legacy that will inspire us to do even better!



You have shown us the way.#Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/XD9Dsqp9So — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 6, 2021

Heartbreak!!! But all reasons to hold our heads high. Well played Indian Women’s Hockey Team. You all inspired everyone in India. That itself is a victory. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 6, 2021

Nation is proud of Women Hockey Team ! Our girls have shattered multiple glass ceilings. Am certain that by next #Olympics , our tricolour will be at the very top. Bravo girls ! https://t.co/3EHDhz8w3O — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) August 6, 2021

Amazing Olympic journey for the Indian Women’s #Hockey team!

Great effort, toe to toe with the best!

Inspiring millions

This is just the start — Sushanth A (@iamSushanthA) August 6, 2021

In women's hockey, India loses the bronze medal match 3-4 to England.



GIRLS, I AM PROUD OF YOU!!



VERY WELL DONE! VERY WELL DONE!



A true champion is nothing short of a true champion. They go fight and give it their all, whether they win or lose.#TokyoOlympics2020 pic.twitter.com/zCIzo0Vo6e — sriram (@SriramKannan77) August 6, 2021

हॉकी का सुनहरा दौर वापस लौट आया है !



Don't break down girls, you all played superb at #Tokyo2020 by reaching top 4 in the world!

I appreciate our Women's Hockey for making India proud. #Cheer4India !! https://t.co/74J5QwxrYN pic.twitter.com/xMaGC3yLg6 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 6, 2021

#OLYMPICS Today Women Hockey Team Could not Bronze Medal But Her Playing Skill is Best . He has won the hearts of Indian with his technique of playing and it is a matter of pride. She has given hope with her playing skills that she will definitely bring a medal in the next time. pic.twitter.com/3EggI6Uyf6 — Ashutosh Ranjan (@Ashutos05307174) August 6, 2021

Girls you made nation proud, Don't break down girls, you all played superb at #Tokyo2020 by reaching top 4 in the world! WW



I appreciate our Women's Hockey for making India proud. Each of you Gold for us ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/BnhvgZ5DQQ — Fiz️ Sheikh (@hoorsheikh_fiza) August 6, 2021

The performance of the Indian women’s hockey team has been one of the best stories of the Tokyo #Olympics They played as a team and gave it their all. Cannot ask for any more. Thank you for giving us fans so many wonderful memories — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 6, 2021

