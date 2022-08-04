Proud Parents Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Hype Up Daughter Lola's Upcoming Debut Single

Kelly Ripa and Lola Consuelos

Taylor Hill/WireImage Kelly Ripa and Lola Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are proud parents — to a musician!

On Wednesday, Ripa and Consuelos shared their enthusiasm for daughter Lola Consuelos' upcoming debut single, "Paranoia Silverlining," set for release on Aug. 9.

Ripa, 51, shared the news on her Instagram Story with a photo of Lola, 21, smiling and captioned it, "6 DAYS UNTIL LOLA'S FIRST SINGLE IS OUT." She also linked a TikTok where Lola teased the song with a snippet. Mark, 51, also shared the news on his Instagram Story.

Mark Consuelos and daughter Lola Grace Consuelos

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Mark and Lola Consuelos

Ripa and Mark are also parents to Michael, 25, and Joaquin Antonio, 19 — and they never hesitate when it comes to lifting up their children.

In June, Ripa celebrated Lola's 21st birthday with a series of baby photos — and she chatted about her celebratory plans during an episode on Live with Kelly and Ryan

"It is Lola Consuelos' 21 birthday," Ripa announced to the audience. "We are waiting for her to get back — she's in Europe right now. Yes, poor Lola."

"She's actually finding an apartment for her study abroad," added the mom of three. "I was like, 'That's funny. Normally people find apartments by going on online and finding an apartment online and then just showing up and being disappointed.' "

Although the trip was coincidental — "She actually had a trip planned," said Ripa — the overseas vacation is serving as Lola's "last hurrah. After that, she's off the family nipple, so to speak," she joked.

Ripa then went through some of the photos she was allowed to share on her Instagram Stories. "So my daughter was born on Father's Day, so you have to take a picture of baby Mark Consuelos holding Baby Lola," she shared.

While chatting about the photos, Ripa reminded fans she called into Live! right after giving birth to Lola.

"She was born at 6:30 a.m. but I called into the show, Gelman had scheduled it. He was like, 'Try to get out of the operating room by 9:15,' " she recalled. "I was like, 'Guys, I have to be on the air.' Talk about content — you think you making eggs is impressive. I was like, 'If we could speed this c-section along!' "

Proud dad Mark also celebrated his daughter's big day with throwbacks on Instagram. "Happy 21st bday @theyoungestyung … we are so proud of you!! Love you so much lolly!!!"

In 2020, during an interview for PEOPLE's inaugural Family Issue, Ripa raved about Lola's effortless style, while Lola confessed to stealing a few of her mom's crop tops in the past because she "wanted something that showed off my figure."

The talk show host responded: "If I had your figure, I'd be showing it off too."

"I'd be sitting here naked," she joked. "I'd be sitting here, no clothes on, in the woods."

Meanwhile, during the same interview, Mark said that after having a daughter he never thought he'd let Lola out of his sight. "As overprotective as I thought I would be when she was born and I was holding her in my arms, I've mellowed a bit," he said. "Because I'm really aware of what a good head on her shoulders she has."