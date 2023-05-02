We should all be proud of our hand-me-downs

Prince Louis celebrating his fifth birthday - Millie Pilkington/The Prince and Princess of Wales via AP

I can still remember the way the girl in my class looked at me; the way she wrinkled her pretty nose and repeated, aghast: “A hand-me-down?” She was in a Laura Ashley dress and matching cardie. I was in flared OshKosh B’gosh cord dungarees with a patch at the knee where my older brother (who had been handed these down from my oldest brother) had flown over the handlebars of his bike and face-planked on the pavement.

There was no contest; no clever repartee to be delivered. And I went home and told my mother straight: “I never want to wear hand-me-downs again.”

She ignored me, of course. Just as I imagine the Princess of Wales will have ignored Prince Louis if he objected to the hand-me-down jumper he was wearing in photographs marking his fifth birthday the weekend before last.

Certainly royal copycats had no problem with the concept. That’s “the Kate effect” for you. Indeed, having been inundated by requests for the discontinued £75 Fair Isle jumper, Lallie London has decided to bring it back – and are already accepting advance orders.

If I were the company, I’d call that style “the hand-me-down”, make a virtue of the expression that used to come with an inbuilt sneer. Because I changed my mind about “hand-me-downs”, when I became a mum myself.

I come from a long line of hoarders, and when my mother revealed that, like her mother before her, she’d kept almost all our clothes and shoes from babyhood onwards, I wasn’t appalled – I was delighted.

There were christening gowns, apparently from the Middle Ages or older, Little Lord Fauntleroy nightshirts and plenty of Fair Isle jumpers, all viciously scratchy. There were tiny nautical dresses, little fit and flair tweed coats with velvet Peter Pan collars and giant moth holes. There were 1970s Snoopy T-shirts (that by the way now go for a fortune on Etsy) and even a pair of galoshes. Since when has anyone but Jeremy Fisher worn galoshes?

It goes without saying that I forced my daughter to wear all of these extraordinary pieces of history, even when annoying girls in her class wrinkled their noses at her galoshes.

They’re good for the soul, hand-me-downs, I’d tell her, and I do believe that. There’s something uniquely pleasurable about seeing the children of relatives and friends wearing the clothes you watched your own child grow up in. Although some of the key things will be safely stashed away for her children, who will probably hate them as much as both she and I did. But I don’t care. It’ll be worth it to see my grandchildren in those flared OshKosh B’gosh dungarees.