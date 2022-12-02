The Proud Family Cast Praises Beyoncé and JAY-Z's Family Halloween Costume: 'Super Fabulous'

Beyoncé and Jay Z's Family Transforms into Disney 'The Proud Family' in Amazing Halloween Photo

Beyoncé/instagram

The Proud Family cast was definitely made proud by the Carter family's Halloween costume.

In a sitdown with Vulture, the cast of the Disney+ reboot opened up about what it was like to have Beyoncé's family take on the characters this past Halloween.

Jo Marie Payton, who voices Suga Mama in both the original series and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, revealed she reached out to the mom of three after the family's spot-on recreation.

"I sent Bey a message, her and her family. I was blown away," she raved. "I immediately, the minute I found out about it, said let me hit her up ... I thought it was just super fabulous."

Kyla Pratt, who voices Penny Proud in both series, said she predicted the possibility after learning about Beyoncé's twins years ago.

"It's crazy because I actually reposted it and when you slide over, I posted back in 2017 — like as soon as I found out that Beyoncé was having a boy and a girl twins, I posted 'this is Beyoncé's family in a couple of years,' " she shared. "So I did a little time stamp like, 'I be knowing!'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Beyoncé and JAY-Z's Family Transforms into Disney's 'The Proud Family' in Rare Halloween Photo

Paula Jai Parker, who voices Trudy Proud, noted the "acting" on Beyoncé's part as Suga Mama, saying it was "such a stretch and it showed her her range."

"For her to take that stretch was beautiful."

The "Break My Soul" singer first showed off her family's costume on Instagram early last month. The superstar (as part of Destiny's Child) and sister Solange sang the theme song to the original Disney series.

"Family every single day and night," Beyoncé captioned the photo, quoting the track.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

Disney+

Beyoncé pulled double duty in the photo, posing as both family matriarch Suga Mama and Trudy, wife to Oscar Proud, who was portrayed by husband JAY-Z. The rapper bent down toward 5-year-old daughter Rumi — who along with twin brother Sir dressed as Proud twins BeBe and CeCe.

Story continues

Last but not least was Blue Ivy, 10, who wore her hair in pigtails and looked off to the side as she posed as Penny Proud.

The Proud Family was highly praised for being one of the first animated series during the early 2000s to revolve around an African-American family.

It ran for a total of 52 total episodes across two seasons as well as a TV movie in 2005, which is available to stream on Disney+.