Proud to be on European Championship medal podium

Ben Proud targets European Championship butterfly success

IT TOOK a European Swimming Championship record swim to deny Ben Proud a gold medal but that hasn’t stopped the Plymouth swimmer demanding more from himself.

The 23-year-old produced a stunning time of 22.78 seconds in the 50m butterfly in Glasgow, only for it be bettered by Andriy Govorov’s record breaking effort.

Proud’s swim was just 0.03 off his own personal best and the 50m butterfly world champion is happy to see his times dipping under the 23 second mark.

He said: “I’m very happy. I did my race as I wanted to and if that’s enough for silver then that’s great.

Going up against a world record holder is always fun so it wasn’t a bad result at all.

“You don’t get to do that too often. He did a great swim out there so he fully deserved the gold medal.

“It was amazing out there. Walking out to the home crowd is so much fun and you can really ride that.”

When Proud takes stock of his 2018, the swimmer will pretty content with his overall efforts.

Three medals at the Commonwealth Games, including gold in the 50m freestyle, has been followed up by his silver at Tollcross International Swimming Centre.

And Proud could be set to win more metal in Glasgow as he now turns his attentions to the 50m freestyle.

He said: “I was close to a personal best out there, which is pleasing.

“Back under 23 seconds again – it’s a good snapshot for the season. Hopefully come and I can start chipping away at the times again.

“It’s nice to get the 50m butterfly done and dusted with a season’s best and hopefully move onto the freestyle and I will try and bring something quite special then.

“It’s nice to get on the podium and in a home nation event, that’s always special and going up to accept that silver medal, that’s a very good feeling.”

