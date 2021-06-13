‘We’re proud to be British’ Andrew Neil launches GB News with some technical difficulties

Andrew Neil has launched his new GB News channel across TV and online with a special programme, Welcome To GB News,

The chairman of the new channel told viewers that GB News would cover “the stories that matter to you and those that have been neglected” and would deliver “a huge range of voices that reflect the views and values of our United Kingdom”.

In his opening monologue, the former BBC host said: “GB News will not slavishly follow the existing news agenda. We are not a rolling news channel nor will we be providing conventional news bulletins. But on all of our programmes and platforms you will always know what is going on and what the country is talking about.”

He added: “GB News will not be another echo chamber for the metropolitan mindset that already dominates so much of the media. It is our explicit aim to empower those who feel their stories, their opinions, their concerns have been ignored or diminished. We are proud to be British. The clue is in the name.”

He introduced his “strong personality” hosts including ex Sky reporters Kirsty Gallagher and Colin Brazier, Apprentice winner Michelle Dewberry and Mercy Muroki.

“I never studied journalism,” said former Brexit Party candidate Michelle Dewberry saying she joined the channel because she was fed up of being called racist or xenophobic.

Colin Brazier said the gap between what the mainstream media was reporting on and real life was widening as his readon for joining.

Nigel Farage and Sir Alan Sugar are expected to be a guest on Dan Wooten’s first show.

But the first segment didn’t go smoothly with some technical issues reported by viewers including microphones cutting out and poor visual quality.

After show host and author, Neil Oliver, known for programmes including Coast and A History Of Ancient Britain, suffered a brief problem with his microphone, Andrew Neil joked: “We are proud to have the king of Scotland in our line-up on GB News and I promise, your majesty, next time we will get you a better microphone.”

Viewers were quick to jump on the technical hitches saying the launch was an insult to “student television”.

