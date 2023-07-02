Proud Boys ordered to pay over $1m for vandalising church's BLM sign

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was among the group members the church took action against - Shutterstock

The far-right Proud Boys have been ordered to pay a historic African-American church in Washington DC more than $1 million (£787,000) for vandalising a Black Lives Matter sign.

Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church sued the Proud Boys, alleging its members had damaged the sign and left threatening messages on its voicemail in December 2020.

In a 34-page ruling, Judge Neal Kravitz ruled the rally by the Proud Boys following Donald Trump’s election defeat was an attack on the church.

It “resulted from a highly orchestrated set of events focused on the Proud Boys’ guiding principles: white supremacy and violence.”

Judge Kravitz said that replacing the sign and protecting the church cost only $36,626.78.

“But compensatory damages alone will not address the defendants’ reprehensible conduct, or the extraordinary emotional trauma suffered by the church and its congregants,” he said.

“To the members of the church, the burning of the Black Lives Matter sign represented a complete negation of their right to worship as they please and, more fundamentally, to participate fully in the life of the community — and forced them to harken back to the long and painful history of white supremacists committing wanton acts of violence against Black churches.”

He added that the group’s prominence grew in the run up to the 2020 presidential election when Donald Trump told them to “stand back and stand by”.

The court had been told members of the group tore down the sign which was erected by the church following the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

Dating back to the late 19th century, the church sought damages to cover replacing the sign and payment for the additional security it needed after the attack.

The church took action against the Proud Boys and its leaders who included Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, the group’s then-chairman, as well as John Turano, Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs and Jeremy Bertino as co-defendants.

Judgment against Mr Nordean has been delayed and Mr Turano has not been charged with any crime, the Washington Post reported.

None of the defendants were in court.

A further court hearing will be held next month.

