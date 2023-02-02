ProtoZone fosters innovations

THUNDER BAY, ONT. — From a napkin sketch to a prototype, innovations are being made possible through the Northwestern Ontario Innovation Centre’s ProtoZone program, which is returning for its third year.

Innovators can learn about product and business development and receive a new product assessment, funding and assistance towards the design and development of their prototype.

Carole Long, a business development advisor with the Innovation Centre, explained how the three-phase program works.

“The first stage has four parts to it. We run them through a business model canvas and help to develop their idea and see where their market is for that idea,” she said.

Long said they then look into their most viable product and how to move that product to the market so they can test it for feedback and develop the product further.

“Once they do all the business part of that they go into the second stage and do a really wide market research to see if there’s a fit and connection with their product,” she said.

“Then they could go on to the third stage where they can receive up to 80 per cent funding up to $5,000.”

Benjamin Feagin, chief executive officer of AgriTech North, has come through the second cohort of the program and is on the cusp of completing his design and receiving the funding.

“We’re about to go through and finalize the application and we’ll have the funding to proceed,” he said. “We’ve got a scope of work and we are all ready to go, but we haven’t been funded and the project hasn’t been completed yet. We’re just in the final stages of the proposal. It matches up with the school year so it has to be completed essentially by the end of April or mid-May.”

While keeping his innovation under wraps, he explained that his company provides rapid prototyping interventions that solve long-standing issues with vertical farming to reduce the labour intensity of these operations.

“By reducing costs and reducing headaches, essentially our end goal is to make it so that rural and remote communities can 3D print the means of production for food, and that’s the goal,” Feagin said.

“Also, it helps us get closer to being able to resell to an urban market as well.”

Feagin pointed out that innovation is very expensive.

“This program really helps us to jump-start the prototyping phase and get through all the iterations, which is really the most costly part,” he said, adding that involves the test fitting and test functionality of good-enough prototypes to make sure it works before moving on to the next stage.

Feagin’s plan is to collaborate with Confederation College, which he says is associated with the Innovation Centre and features an applied research laboratory where their externally funded corporate client is working with them.

“In this way, we’re working with the students essentially to be the models and the iterations,” he said.

Ideas and designs will be created from either steel-web, metal, plastic-web, plastics, electronics-web, electronics, carbon-web, composites, wood-web or wood. For more information, email carole@nwoinnovation.ca.

Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal