Proton Motor Power Systems (LON:PPS) adds UK£19m to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from three years ago are still down 84%

This week we saw the Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) share price climb by 29%. But only the myopic could ignore the astounding decline over three years. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 84% in the last three years. So it sure is nice to see a bit of an improvement. Only time will tell if the company can sustain the turnaround. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last three years, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

Proton Motor Power Systems isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over three years, Proton Motor Power Systems grew revenue at 9.9% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. So it's hard to believe the share price decline of 22% per year is due to the revenue. It could be that the losses were much larger than expected. If you buy into companies that lose money then you always risk losing money yourself. Just don't lose the lesson.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Proton Motor Power Systems shareholders are down 55% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 0.09%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 7%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Proton Motor Power Systems (1 is potentially serious) that you should be aware of.

