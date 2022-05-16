Proton Capital Corp. Completes Initial Public Offering as a Capital Pool Company

Proton Capital Corp.
·4 min read

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWS WIRES

REGINA, Saskatchewan, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proton Capital Corp. (TSXV: PTN) (the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed its initial public offering of 20,000,000 common shares of the Corporation (“Common Shares”) at a price of $0.10 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $2,000,000 (the “Offering”). After completion of the Offering, the Corporation now has 40,000,000 Common Shares issued and outstanding.

The Corporation is a “capital pool company” and intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to identify and evaluate assets or businesses for acquisition with a view to completing a “Qualifying Transaction” under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the “Exchange”). On May 12, 2022, the Exchange issued a bulletin approving the listing of the Common Shares as of market open on May 16, 2022, and immediately halting trading pending completion of closing of the Offering. The Common Shares will resume trading under the trading symbol “PTN” on May 18, 2022.

iA Private Wealth Inc. (the “Agent”) acted as the agent for the Offering and in connection therewith, the Corporation granted the Agent compensation warrants to purchase 2,000,000 Common Shares at a price of $0.10 per Common Share and which may be exercised for a period of two years from the day the Common Shares are listed on the Exchange, which was May 16, 2022. In connection with the Offering, the Agent also received a cash commission equal to 7.5% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, a reduced commission of 4.0% for proceeds raised from purchasers on a President’s List, a work fee and was reimbursed for its legal fees and reasonable expenses.

Concurrent with the closing of the Offering, the Corporation also granted options to acquire an aggregate of 4,000,000 Common Shares at an exercise price of $0.10 per Common Share to the directors and officers of the Corporation, which options expire ten years from the date of grant.

A company wholly-owned by Alan Simpson, the President, CEO, CFO, Corporate Secretary and a director of the Corporation, purchased 400,000 Common Shares pursuant to the Offering and this purchase is considered a “related party transaction” for the purposes of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (the “Related Party Policies”).‎ Proton ‎has determined that exemptions from the various requirements of the Related Party Policies are available in connection with the Offering pursuant to Section 5.5(b) (Issuer Not Listed on Specified Markets) and Section 5.7(a) (Fair Market ‎Value Not More Than 25% of Market Capitalization) of MI 61-101, respectively. No new insiders ‎were created, nor has any change of control occurred, as a result of the Offering‎.‎

As noted above, pursuant to the closing of the Offering, a company wholly-owned by Alan Simpson, the President, CEO, CFO, Corporate Secretary and a director of the Corporation acquired 400,000 Common Shares (representing 1.0% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares). Prior to the ‎closing of the Offering, a company wholly-owned by Mr. Simpson, held 4,500,000 Common ‎Shares, or approximately 22.5% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares. ‎Mr. Simpson now controls ‎4,900,000‎ Common Shares, or approximately 12.25% of the total ‎issued and outstanding Common Shares, and 2,175,000 ‎stock options. Assuming the exercise of the stock options, Mr. Simpson would ‎own or control 7,075,000 Common Shares, or approximately 16.78% of the total issued and ‎outstanding Common Shares after such exercise. Mr. Simpson may increase or ‎decrease his investment in the Corporation depending on market conditions or any other relevant factors. The ‎head office address for the Corporation is ‎3603 Selinger Crescent, Regina, Saskatchewan S4V2H7‎. The address for Mr. Simpson is ‎3603 Selinger Crescent, Regina, Saskatchewan S4V2H7‎.‎

Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

For comprehensive disclosure regarding the Corporation please see filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, or contact:

Proton Capital Corp.
Alan Simpson – President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and a Director
Phone: 306.536.3771

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or the Corporation’s future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Corporation’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, the Corporation’s stated use of proceeds and its expectation as to the resumption of trading of the Common Shares on the Exchange constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statement made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE INC. NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE INC.) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Backlund, Mangiapane lead Flames in 3-1 win over Stars to take series lead

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund led a third-period surge by the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series. Mangiapane and Backlund each had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis added an empty-net goal for the Flames, who pushed the Stars to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal. Game 6 is Saturday in Dallas. "It feels a lot better than if we were down, but we know it's going to be a real

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Jason Spezza is the leader the Leafs need to get over the line

    For all the playoff demons circling the Toronto Maple Leafs, 38-year-old NHL veteran Jason Spezza is the calmest guy on the ice and on the bench. His leadership has been essential in getting the Leafs to a series-deciding Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.&nbsp;

  • 5 Facts about the women’s football club Olympique Lyonnais

    Get to know the strongest female club in the world ‘Olympique Lyonnais Féminin’.

  • Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez finding Toronto FC, MLS to his liking

    TORONTO — Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez worked his way up through the lower levels of Spanish soccer before earning his chance with a storied club in Poland. Now he is turning heads in Major League Soccer, tied for the scoring lead with seven goals in 11 games in his first season with Toronto FC. "I've tried to help the team. Maybe I'm lucky, I don't know," a smiling Jimenez said in his rapidly improving English. "But I'm happy." "Seven goals right now is very good. I try to get more," he added.

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • Which Maple Leafs should be part of next season's playoff tilt?

    Following another first-round playoff exit, the Toronto Maple Leafs have some tough decisions to make but there should be no hesitancy in giving the team's core stars another shot next season.

  • CFL, CFLPA talks on new agreement break off

    TORONTO — The CFL and CFL Players' Association broke off negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement Saturday. The move comes after the two sides met for roughly 16 hours into the night Friday, then returned to the bargaining table Saturday morning. The current agreement, reached in 2019 and amended last year to allow the league to stage a 14-game campaign, is slated to expire at 12 a.m. ET on Sunday. It’s unclear when the two sides will meet again. Training camps are scheduled to open

  • Gaudreau's heroic OT winner lifts Flames past Stars in thrilling Game 7, move on to 2nd round

    The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the visiting Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. "You dream about stuff like that, scoring in a Game 7 in overtime," Gaudreau said. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the We

  • Should the Leafs replace Sheldon Keefe with Barry Trotz?

    Arguably the best coach in the NHL is a free agent. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss if Barry Trotz could help the Maple Leafs get over the hump.

  • Golden Knights fire Pete DeBoer after parts of three seasons

    After a disappointing season and driving a wedge with another netminder, Pete DeBoer is out as Vegas's head coach.

  • What are Netflix’s next video game adaptations?

    Are you as much of a Netflix lover as a gamer? We’ll show you some video game adaptations coming to the biggest streaming platform.

  • Three 7s: NHL has Game 7 tripleheader on tap for Saturday

    BOSTON (AP) — The players dream of it. The fans look forward to it. Game 7. And on Saturday, there will be three of them. The NHL is wrapping up the first round of the playoffs with a rare treat: back-to-back-to-back seventh games that will go a long way toward shaping the conference semifinals. The Carolina Hurricanes will host Boston in a matinee, followed by the two-time defending champion Lightning at Toronto and the Kings in Edmonton. It’s the first Game 7 tripleheader since 2014. “It’s goi

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Sidney Crosby leaves injured after hit to head in Game 5 vs. Rangers

    The Penguins captain left the game in the second period and did not return after a hit from Jacob Trouba.

  • Flames outlast Stars in OT to seize series win, advance to second round

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference's semifinal in the first post-season Battle of Alberta since 1991

  • Gleyber day: Torres' 5 RBIs lead surging Yanks over Jays 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres sent a fastball soaring, started jogging toward first base and raised his right arm about the time a young boy in the first row of the right field short porch caught the ball on the fly. Torres followed his go-ahead, three-run homer with a two-run single and led the surging New York Yankees over the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 Wedesday for their 15th win in 17 games. “My swing is getting better and better,” Torres said. “I think confidence is back, and that is the most i

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Wild-card Stars force Game 7 against Calgary with 4-2 win

    DALLAS (AP) — Miro Heiskanen scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period for the Dallas Stars, who recovered after blowing an early two-goal lead and beat the Calgary Flames 4-2 on Friday night to force a deciding Game 7 in their first-round Western Conference series. The first goal in these playoffs for Heiskanen came on a 40-foot shot with a bunch of traffic in front of Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom. That came with 2:28 left in the second period, in which both teams scored twice. The se