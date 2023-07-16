Protests and Pimm’s: Wimbledon winds up after a fortnight of on- and off-court drama

Photograph: Adam Davy/PA

New arrivals in Wimbledon in the past few weeks have been bombarded with a huge banner as they exit the station en route to the tennis. “Always like never before,” it booms. That has certainly been true of the 2023 edition, in which there have been protests and geopolitical rows, breakout stars and sparkling runs, doily dresses and rocketing sales amid a cost of living crisis.

On the final day of the competition, tennis fans were waiting to see if the Wimbledon veteran Novak Djokovic could win an eighth title and match the record held by Roger Federer by holding off a challenge from the new pretender, the 20-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The players were being watched from the royal box by the Prince and Princess of Wales, joined by their eight-year-old daughter, Charlotte, making her first trip to Wimbledon, and her brother George.

Spectators queue for tickets inside the grounds during day seven of the tournament. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

There was something for the British public to cheer about when 17-year-old Henry Searle became the first British boys’ champion at Wimbledon in 61 years, beating the Russian fifth seed Yaroslav Demin 6-4, 6-4 in the final.

Boosted by a joyously rowdy 30-strong group of friends and family from Wolverhampton, Searle beat his fourth top-10 seed of the week and raised the trophy – a feat he managed without dropping a set.

Searle, whose fastest serve was measured at 134mph – quicker than Djokovic’s in this tournament – thanked his “barmy army” for their support after the game. “It’s a pretty special feeling and it’s not going to come too often, so I’m going to try and enjoy it. It was amazing in front of this crowd today,” he said.

Another British player Alfie Hewett’s hopes of adding to his Wimbledon trophy haul were dashed in the men’s wheelchair singles final when he was beaten 6-4 6-2 by Tokito Oda, who only turned 17 in May. It was the top seed from Japan’s second major title, after winning last month’s French Open.

On Saturday, the Czech Markéta Vondroušová became the first woman to win the competition unseeded, emulating Boris Becker in the 1985 men’s singles, after she beat the Tunisian Ons Jabeur. Neal Skupski became just the second Briton to win the Wimbledon men’s doubles in the open era, while Hewett and his British partner Gordon Reid won their fifth Wimbledon wheelchair doubles title.

The matches bring to a close an eventful two weeks that have seen no shortage of drama on and off the court.

The tournament opened to glorious sunshine but there was unprecedented chaos in the normally polite and orderly queue. This year, organisers implemented stricter security measures, which included the use of undercover police officers, in an attempt to halt climate protesters who had already disrupted several events this year. The airport-style checks resulted in long waits to get in: some people complained they had been waiting for 10 hours, with little communication from organisers about when they could hope to enter the grounds.

A Just Stop Oil protester sits on court 18 on day three of the championships Photograph: Alastair Grant/AP

Wimbledon apologised and did a 360-degree reassessment of its procedures, although full bag searches continued throughout the week. They ultimately proved futile, with Just Stop Oil protesters disrupting play twice on the third day by running on to court 18 and throwing jigsaws bought in the onsite shop.

Story continues

It was time to focus on tennis, and unfortunately for British fans there was little to cheer after the early stages. The two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray went out in the second round, hinting that he may have played his last Wimbledon match, while Liam Broady and Cameron Norrie were knocked out on Fragile Friday. The British female No 1 Katie Boulter was the last of the Brits to vacate the competition on Saturday.

Murray’s departure sparked more debate about the scheduling at Wimbledon and its 11pm curfew, after he lost to Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas having taken the lead before their match was postponed at 10.40pm. He suggested live electronic line calling should be used at the competition, after a crucial call wrongly went against him – tournament organisers said they were considering the move.

Fans found themselves implicated in an ongoing geopolitical row that bubbled beneath the surface as Russian and Belarusian players were let back into the competition as neutrals after being banned from playing last year.

The Belarusian Victoria Azarenka faced some boos as she left the court after her defeat against the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, who had a baby less than nine months ago and carried the hopes of a nation to the semi-finals, earning pride from her compatriots and disbelief from exhausted new parents.

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus faced boos as she left the court after losing to Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina. Photograph: Alastair Grant/AP

Azarenka said the treatment was “not fair” as she was respecting Svitolina’s decision to not shake the hands of any Russian or Belarusian players while Russian troops remain in Ukraine.

The Belarusian suggested Wimbledon fans had drunk “a lot of Pimm’s” when questioned about the seemingly misplaced boos at the post-match press conference. “If people are going to be focusing only on handshakes or [the] quite drunk crowd booing in the end, that’s a shame,” she said.

The Guardian understands there are no plans to limit the amount of Pimms for sale next year at SW19.