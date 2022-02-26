Protests continue in Ireland against Ukraine invasion

Pressure is growing on the Irish Government to expel the Russian ambassador, as protests continued in Dublin against the invasion of Ukraine.

On Saturday afternoon, dozens of protesters once again gathered outside the Russian Embassy in south Dublin to call on Russia to end the attacks on Ukraine.

Labour TD Ivana Bacik and Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher were among the crowd.

🇮🇪 🇷🇺 Russian ambassador with his coterie of friends and advisers in Dublin should pack up and go. 🧳 🧳 #WeStandWithUkraine. https://t.co/dpci6ksSCD — Charlie Flanagan (@CharlieFlanagan) February 26, 2022

It comes amid growing calls for the Russian Ambassador to be expelled from Ireland.

Members of the governing coalition parties joined in calls from Sinn Fein and other opposition parties to have Yury Filatov removed from the country.

By 8pm on Saturday, 39 Fianna Fail TDs, senators and MEPs had signed a petition calling on Mr Filatov to be expelled.

The list included TDs Jim O’Callaghan and Dara Calleary, as well as senators Lisa Chambers and Fiona O’Loughlin.

Earlier, the chair of the Oireachtas Foreign Affairs Committee and senior Fine Gael TD Charlie Flanagan, had also tweeted a call for the ambassador to be forced to leave Ireland.

Growing pressure on the Government to expel the Russian Ambassador – here’s the latest version of the petition signed by Fianna Fáil TDs and senators pic.twitter.com/V1FcUwH1sd — Dominic McGrath (@McGrathDominic) February 26, 2022

A protest was also held in Dublin city centre on Saturday, as crowds gathered on O’Connell Street to oppose the Russian action in Ukraine.

Late on Saturday, the Department of Foreign Affairs told Irish citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Russia.

In an update to travel guidance, the Department said: “Due to the ongoing disruption to flight services to and from Russia, the Department of Foreign Affairs is advising citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Russia at this time.

⚠️ Important updated 🇮🇪 travel advice for Russia. ⬇️ https://t.co/al7JQpRwOp — Irish Foreign Ministry (@dfatirl) February 26, 2022

“Further flight cancellations and uncertainty on travel routes from Russia are expected in the coming days.

“Citizens with plans to depart from Russia should consult closely with their airline and/or travel agent, and consider booking flights sooner than planned, in case of widening disruptions in the coming period.

“It is not possible to predict which routes to and from Russia will still be viable in the coming days and weeks, and therefore we advise citizens to stay in close contact with their airline or travel agent.”