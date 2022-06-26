Protests, celebrations continue across the nation after Supreme Court's abortion ruling

Jeanine Santucci, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Thousands took to the streets again Saturday, some in celebration and others in outrage, one day after the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right to abortion in the U.S.

Demonstrators returned outside the Supreme Court in Washington. Others carried signs and chanted in cities big and small across the country, including Indianapolis, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and New York City.

In the sweltering 90-degree heat, people chanted and held signs outside the high court, where a barricade was erected and officers were staged. Activists splattered red paint on the sidewalk to look like blood, leading to two arrests for alleged destruction of property. "Stop legislating my body," one sign read.

One protester in D.C. climbed to the top of the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge, forcing it to remain shuttered for a second day, WJLA reported.

Others gathered to celebrate the ruling in smaller numbers.

WHAT TO KNOW: Supreme Court overturning Roe sparks rapid law changes, confusion and uncertainty in US

From Philadelphia to Georgia, protesters voice outrage

“My mom worked for Planned Parenthood in the 70s right out of college — so it’s blowing my mind that, like, 40 years later, I'm doing the same thing. Same protest. Same signs," Megan Schanbacher, a 38-year-old attorney from Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

She attended a rally in Philadelphia Saturday, and said the Supreme Court has been a driving factor for her in recent elections.

Commissioner Mariah Parker delivers a speech during an abortions rights rally in response to the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade on Saturday, June 25, 2022 in downtown Athens.
Commissioner Mariah Parker delivers a speech during an abortions rights rally in response to the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade on Saturday, June 25, 2022 in downtown Athens.

More than 300 of residents, local officials and activists filled College Square on Saturday in Athens, Georgia, about 70 miles northeast of Atlanta. Speakers highlighted the Supreme Court decision had serious implications for the most marginalized groups in Georgia. They also pointed out the decision would not stop abortions but only make it a more dangerous path for many.

"Our ancestors shed their blood, sweat, and tears to fight for the rights that we have today," Addison Clapp, a rally organizer, said. "We're here because we don't just support Roe v. Wade. Roe v. Wade is the floor, it's the bare minimum."

In South Carolina, about 1,500 people filled the courtyard at One City Plaza in Greenville, chanting and rallying against the Supreme Court ruling

"My body!" a woman yelled through a speakerphone.

"My choice!" the crowd chanted in response.

Greenville police said several people were arrested during the event. Police said one person was arrested after the event's permit expired and the person was warned multiple times about blocking traffic. Five others were taken into custody on charges including disorderly conduct, interfering with police and resisting arrest, police said.

Anti-abortion groups gather to celebrate the end of Roe v. Wade

In smaller numbers, anti-abortion groups countered the larger demonstrations on Saturday. Many said the ruling was just the beginning in the effort to end abortion nationwide.

"Now the battle will continue state by state, and we won't stop until every innocent human life is protected," said Kim Schwartz, a spokesperson for Texas Right to Life. The group organized a celebratory rally in Austin.

Police stepped between the two groups as tensions rose in Indianapolis on Saturday, where over a thousand abortion-rights protesters gathered and more than 200 hundred anti-abortion advocates assembled.

"It's important that we stand and speak peacefully and we're thankful for the conservative things that are taking place in the nation," said Tammy Delgado, 44, of Indianapolis.

A police line separated abortion rights and anti-abortion demonstrators Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. Remaining demonstrators from the morning's abortion rights rally approached the afternoon's anti-abortion rally, after marching the city.
A police line separated abortion rights and anti-abortion demonstrators Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. Remaining demonstrators from the morning's abortion rights rally approached the afternoon's anti-abortion rally, after marching the city.

In Kentucky, dozens of people turned out for a "LifeFest: Live, Love, Louisville" event to celebrate the end of Roe.

Peggy Boone, who sits on the board of Right to Life of Louisville, said she was delighted the decision of abortion rights now rests with the states.

"We're just very happy it's going back to the states and it's illegal here in Kentucky," Boone said Saturday. "We're been working on this for 50 years."

Across the country, "Life is Louder" rallies were planned in at least 32 states at state capitol buildings on Saturday, according to the organization Students for Life Action's website.

Friday protests lead to some arrests, tear gas outside Arizona Capitol

Protests on Friday in the hours after the historic ruling mostly stayed peaceful, but in scattered incidents, demonstrators clashed with police and arrests were made.

At one march in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, about 100 miles northeast of Des Moines, at least two protesters were struck by a car, though no serious injuries were immediately reported, police said.

Hundreds of abortion-rights protesters demonstrate following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Hundreds of abortion-rights protesters demonstrate following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa.

Video of the incident posted to social media shows a truck appearing to drive slowly through a group of protesters in the street as others chased after it, then fleeing. Lyz Lenz, a local journalist, told The Associated Press that she saw the driver swerve around another car and hit the two women on a crosswalk at about 7:15 p.m., driving over one woman's foot.

In Los Angeles, marchers walked onto the 110 freeway Friday evening, and were cleared out by police after an unlawful assembly was declared, but nobody was arrested, the LAPD said in a statement. Two people were arrested downtown later, with police reporting that demonstrators threw fireworks and "makeshift weapons" at officers, four of whom were injured.

Abortion rights protesters shout outside the doors of the Arizona Senate building in Phoenix following the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on June 24, 2022. The court's decision overturns the nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade ruling, which established the legal right to abortion in the country.
Abortion rights protesters shout outside the doors of the Arizona Senate building in Phoenix following the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on June 24, 2022. The court's decision overturns the nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade ruling, which established the legal right to abortion in the country.

In what some Arizona GOP lawmakers are likening to an "insurrection" attempt, police sprayed tear gas at protesters after some began banging against the doors of the Arizona Senate building. Lawmakers, who were still in session, were evacuated. The crowd eventually scattered and no one was arrested.

Contributing: The Des Moines Register; The Arizona Republic; The Providence Journal; The Indianapolis Star; The Austin American-Statesman; The Bucks County Courier Times; The Athens Banner-Herald; Greenville News; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: After Supreme Court abortion ruling, protests, celebrations spread

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Rita Moreno recalls botched abortion, is 'horrified' by Supreme Court decision reversing Roe v. Wade

    "We loud mouths are going to have to get busy."

  • Rhode Island police officer charged after alleged assault at abortion protest

    A Rhode Island police officer vying for a state senate seat was charged with assault Saturday after allegedly punching his opponent during an abortion rally near the state house. State senate candidate Jennifer Rourke claimed on Twitter that her opponent in the race, Jeann Lugo, attacked her at the Friday night rally that took place hours after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Rourke's tweet included a video of the alleged encounter.

  • Olivia Rodrigo Calls Out Supreme Court Justices During Glastonbury Set: 'We Hate You!'

    "I'm devastated and terrified. So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this," Olivia Rodrigo said while appearing on stage with Lily Allen Saturday to perform her cover “F—k You”

  • Andy Murray: I would never be tempted by Saudi millions

    Andy Murray has reiterated that he would never play on a Saudi-run tennis tour, like golf's controversial defectors to the LIV golf series. Golf has been rocked in recent months by the £2 billion launch of the breakaway series and last week Telegraph Sport revealed that Saudi Arabia is also trying to entice a women’s tour event to their country. There have been previous examples of exhibition tennis events planned in the gulf state. Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal had been due to play a showdown

  • Things are getting better – Rafael Nadal feeling fitter before Wimbledon return

    The Spaniard has been battling a chronic foot problem.

  • Mets vs. Marlins Highlights

    Pete Alonso smacks two homers in the Mets' 5-3 win

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu beats top-seed in quarterfinals at Wimbledon warmup

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu defeated top-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia 6-4, 6-1 in quarterfinal play Thursday at the Bad Homburg Open. The unseeded Andreescu, who has yet to lose a set at the Wimbledon warmup tournament, needed 82 minutes to complete the victory. The 13th-ranked Kasatkina double-faulted six times and won only three of 17 points off her second serve. Andreescu, the world No. 64 from Mississauga, Ont., converted five of six break-point opportunities. Andree

  • Gibson continues high-scoring output to help Bandits down Alliance for 4th straight win

    Shane Gibson posted 25 points to continue his high-scoring output and led the Fraser Valley Bandits past the visiting Montreal Alliance 97-81 for the franchise's fourth consecutive victory on Friday. The 6-foot-2 guard, who averaged 23.6 points in the three straight Fraser Valley wins prior to the Montreal matchup, posted 21 of his points from the three-point line, shooting 7-for-9 from 3-point range. James Karnik of Surrey, B.C., added 16 points off the bench for the Bandits in his first profes

  • Priso's late goal lifts Toronto FC over Atlanta 2-1

    TORONTO — Jonathan Osorio opened the scoring early and Ralph Priso added the eventual winner as Toronto FC defeated Atlanta United 2-1 on Saturday. Osorio scored in the eighth minute after a Jayden Nelson pass led him into the box, where he beat his defender and put it past Atlanta goalkeeper Rocco Rios-Novo. Luiz De Araujo put an end to Atlanta’s offensive woes in the 57th minute as he ran down the right side of the field, past his defender and beat Toronto’s Quentin Westberg to tie the game at

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • Teen swimming sensation Summer McIntosh leads Canadian medal haul with world title, relay bronze

    At just 15 years old, Canadian Summer McIntosh asserted herself as a swimming force on Wednesday at the aquatics world championships. In the first event of the day, the Toronto native won her first career world championship gold medal in the 200-metre butterfly. Later, in the last race on the schedule, she powered Canada to bronze in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay with an opening leg that would have been fast enough to win individual gold. McIntosh wasn't the only Canadian teen to make waves

  • Kuemper pulled after allowing 5 goals in Avs' 6-2 loss

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Colorado not only failed to take a stranglehold in the Stanley Cup Final after a 6-2 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 3 Monday night, but also wound up with goaltending questions. Darcy Kuemper, after rarely being tested in a 7-0 win in Game 2 Saturday night that put the Avalanche up 2-0 in the series, was pulled midway through the second after giving up five goals on 22 shots. Kuemper left Game 1 of the Western Conference Final against Edmonton with an upper-body injury and was repl

  • Blue Bombers stay unbeaten with 26-12 win over Tiger-Cats

    Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive lineman Willie Jefferson was understated about his fourth-quarter interception for a touchdown Friday. The veteran snared a tipped pass by Hamilton quarterback Dane Evans to help seal Winnipeg's 26-12 win over the visiting Tiger-Cats. The Bombers (3-0) remained unbeaten to start the CFL season, while the Ticats were winless in three starts. “It was a good night. A good night at the office,” Jefferson said. “Offence, defence, special teams came out and did what we

  • NHL Twitter moment of the year

    Kodak Black's appearance at a Florida Panthers hockey game was certainly memorable, while Leon Draisaitl's 'pissy' exchange with Oilers reporter Jim Matheson will go down in the press conference Hall of Fame but which will win the award for NHL Twitter moment of the year?

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion ,6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • García's walk-off homer gives Rangers 3-2 win over Nationals

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Give Adolis García a bat late for the Texas Rangers, and there’s a good chance he’ll do something to change the game. Exhibit 13 came Saturday. The Cuban slugger homered leading off the bottom of the ninth inning, giving the Rangers a 3-2 victory over the Washington Nationals. Garcia drilled a 2-2 slider from reliever Kyle Finnegan (2-2) into Washington's bullpen, just to the left of the hitting background in center field. He took several steps with the bat in his hand be

  • Avalanche fan barred from Ball Arena for sprinkling friend’s ashes on the ice

    A die-hard Avalanche won't be at Ball Arena for Game 5 of the Cup final after he was banned from Colorado's home rink for the rest of 2021-22.

  • NHL Draft: Avalanche's biggest needs, top prospects

    The Colorado Avalanche may be the team of the moment in the NHL, but they'll have to stock up their prospect pool if they want to sustain the success in the long run.