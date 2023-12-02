Protests against Israel-Hamas war expected in 13 London boroughs over weekend

Photograph: Akira Suemori/Shutterstock

Police said protests are expected “in around 13 boroughs” in London on Saturday after the seven-day Israel-Hamas ceasefire ended.

There are no plans for any major central London demonstrations of the sort that have been seen over the past two months, but a number of smaller events are planned, the Metropolitan police said.

Police have previously said 300,000 people attended the Pro-Palestine march in London on 11 November, although according to the organisers’ estimates, more than 800,000 took part.

The ManPalestine Action group in Manchester wrote on X that it would also be holding a demonstration on Saturday in St Peter’s Square.

In London, the Stop the War Coalition encouraged supporters to “join an action in your local area to call for a permanent ceasefire now”, with protests planned in areas including Camden, Redbridge, Newham, Enfield, Hounslow, Islington, Lewisham, Southwark and Wimbledon.

Other rallies are planned in Harrow, Kilburn and Tottenham, according to the Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

The Metropolitan police said each event would be “locally policed, with additional officers from our pan-London public order policing teams available to provide support as required”.

Grieving family members whose loved ones have been killed in the conflict will also lead a vigil outside Downing Street on Sunday “for all those suffering” because of the most recent outbreak of fighting.

The event, called Building Bridges: Together for Humanity, will see faith leaders and politicians join grieving families “in the first mass event of its kind” since Hamas militants entered Israel on 7 October.

“We want to give voice to the mass majority of people whose viewpoints may differ but who share a sense of loss for the civilians killed on both sides,” Brendan Cox, the campaigner who made the initial call for a march, told the National.

The Met’s deputy assistant commissioner, Andy Valentine, gold commander for the weekend, said: “We know that the impact of the conflict in the Middle East continues to be felt here in London, in particular by Jewish and Muslim communities. The ceasefire that has held for the past week has now ended which will renew concerns and fears in those communities most directly affected.”

“While the scale of the events will be reduced in comparison to previous weeks, our policing approach to protest will be unchanged.

“Officers will approach these events with a positive and decisive attitude. We will not hesitate to take action where antisocial behaviour, hate crime or expressions of support for proscribed organisations take place.

“We are taking a locally led approach, but we have put plans in place that mean there are plenty of additional resources available to support officers if needed.”