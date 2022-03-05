Protestors form 'Freedom Chain' by Trans-Canada Highway in Lévis, QC

·1 min read
Protesters began gathering near the highway at 10 a.m. Saturday morning (Radio-Canada/Audrey Paris - image credit)
Protesters began gathering near the highway at 10 a.m. Saturday morning (Radio-Canada/Audrey Paris - image credit)

The sounds of honking could be heard along the Trans Canada Highway in Lévis, QC on Saturday afternoon as protestors gathered to oppose ongoing COVID-19 health restrictions in the province.

Protestors came with Quebec and Canadian flags, and linked arms with each other to form what they called a "Freedom Chain" along the highway

Roughly 500 drivers and 2,000 protestors participated in the protest, which began along Moissons Street in the Desjardins area of the city, the Lévis police service said.

Police allowed the crowd to protest along the edge of the highway for 30 minutes while blocking the right lane of the highway with patrol cars.

Although the province has announced it will be revoking vaccine passports and eventually withdrawing the requirement to wear masks in public places indoors, many said they are still not satisfied with the province's approach.

"Nothing has been abolished yet," said Vincent Picard, a participant at the protest. "They still operate with decrees. The provincial government does what it wants."

The protest wrapped up just after 1:30 p.m., police said.

Earlier this week, Quebec's Health Ministry announced it will lift most public health restrictions, including vaccination mandates, on March 12 instead of March 14, as originally planned.

That includes removing all restrictions on capacity in public spaces. There will be no more rules on how many people can sit at a table in a restaurant. Bars and casinos will go back to regular schedules. Dancing and karaoke will be permitted. As well, there will no longer be a limit on visitors to seniors' homes.

