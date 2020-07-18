Protestors Arrested at Peaceful BLM-TO Action; Supporters Gather Outside 52 Division Demanding Their Release

TORONTO, July 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Several attendees of a peaceful action organized by Black Lives Matter –Toronto were arrested this morning while calling to defund the police. They were not told of their crime.

In the words of Sandy Hudson, BLM – TO co-founder, "What was the action? An artistic disruption of tributes to historical racism: Banners were posted. Statues were painted. We called to defund the system that targets us. Who are the police protecting by detaining people who have done no harm? Why are you these statues of slaveholders and genocide actors more important than our lives?"

Statues of Egerton Ryerson, John A. Macdonald, and King Edward were artistically disrupted with messages that highlighted their role in perpetuating colonialism and anti-Black violence: the only harms committed were the arrests of protesters by police.

Supporters are gathered outside of 52 division—and in the words of Rodney Diverlus, BLM – TO co-founder, "We're not leaving without our people."

