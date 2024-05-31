Protester ties themselves to Hampden goalpost to delay Scotland-Israel qualifier

Kick-off in Scotland’s clash with Israel was delayed for just over 30 minutes after a member of the public breached Hampden security and chained themselves to a goalpost while pro-Palestinian protests were taking place outside the stadium.

A decision to stage the Euro 2025 qualifier behind closed doors was taken following intelligence over planned disruptions in protest at Israel’s ongoing offensive on Gaza.

Police speak to a protester wearing a ‘Red Card For Israel’ t-shirt (Jane Barlow/PA)

With hundreds gathered outside with Palestine flags, it emerged just before the scheduled kick-off time of 7.05pm that somebody had managed to access the arena and lock themselves to a goalpost.

The protester, who was wearing a ‘Red Card For Israel’ t-shirt, was eventually removed and the situation brought under control by the authorities before the players emerged for a second warm-up and the game started at 7.36pm.