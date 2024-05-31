Protester ties themselves to Hampden goalpost to delay Scotland-Israel qualifier
Kick-off in Scotland’s clash with Israel was delayed for just over 30 minutes after a member of the public breached Hampden security and chained themselves to a goalpost while pro-Palestinian protests were taking place outside the stadium.
A decision to stage the Euro 2025 qualifier behind closed doors was taken following intelligence over planned disruptions in protest at Israel’s ongoing offensive on Gaza.
With hundreds gathered outside with Palestine flags, it emerged just before the scheduled kick-off time of 7.05pm that somebody had managed to access the arena and lock themselves to a goalpost.
The protester, who was wearing a ‘Red Card For Israel’ t-shirt, was eventually removed and the situation brought under control by the authorities before the players emerged for a second warm-up and the game started at 7.36pm.