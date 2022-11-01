The field round the bend in race seven, the Lexus Melbourne Cup during 2022 Lexus Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 01, 2022 in - Protestor dumps '1,000 litres of oily sludge' onto Melbourne Cup course - Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

A self-confessed ‘problem gambler’ dumped ‘1,000 litres of oily sludge’ onto Flemington Racecourse just hours before the running of this year’s Melbourne Cup.

Video footage appeared to show two people running onto the racecourse in the early hours of Tuesday morning and releasing gallons of black liquid onto the course where horses would be running later that day.

The dark liquid has not been confirmed, but in a statement the protestor said it was an ‘oily’ substance that was being dumped because of an environmental row over the erection of a wall near the Maribyrnong river, which has been built to protect the racecourse from flood waters at the risk of diverting them towards nearby homes.

The Victoria Racing Club confirmed the incident took place on Tuesday morning and said that officials had cleaned an area of the course near the 1,500 metre mark to a sufficient level that it was safe for racing to go ahead.

One individual handed themselves into police after the incident.

The protestor issued a statement via the environmental protest group Extinction Rebellion to explain their actions.

It read: “Early this morning I pumped 1,000 litres of oily sludge onto Flemington Racecourse. I am a problem gambler and so I have my personal issues with the racing industry. But this is about more than that.

“This is about Victoria Racing Club and the toxic industry of which they are leaders choosing to protect their racecourse against the impacts of climate change at the expense of people's home and livelihoods.

“That wall should never have been built, what is a racecourse to them is a crucial natural floodplain that would have lowered flood levels in homes if not for the interest of the racing and gambling industry.

“Even if they can clean the sludge from the racetrack today, I hope they pay proper dues to the local flood victims who will be cleaning their homes for months to come...

“Gambling is a huge problem in Australia... The racing industry callously disregards the wellbeing of animals and the community, both local and in the floods, and those who have fallen victim to gambling.

“If this year's Melbourne Cup is postponed it will be a well-deserved setback for an industry that needs to be held accountable.”

Extinction Rebellion added that the sludge had been dumped by 'friends' of the group.

“We fully endorse the message of this person,” Extinction Rebellion read.

“The privileged in our society are on notice that as crises deepen and we do not see justice for communities, individuals and animals, ordinary people will be driven more and more to undertake these sorts of desperate actions.”