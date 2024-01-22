Protestor disrupts Cameron Norrie’s Australian Open match wtih Alexander Zverev

Zverev’s fourth-round match against Norrie was disrupted by a protestor (REUTERS)

Alexander Zverev was confronted by an on-court protest during his fourth-round Australian Open match against Cameron Norrie.

In the middle of the third set, a woman was stood in the front row behind the baseline and was seen taking pieces of paper out of a bag.

Some of the items reached the court, but it is not clear what the protest was in relation to.

With a lack of apparent security, other supporters took it upon themselves to escort the protestor out of the grounds.

When they returned to their spots, those who halted the protest were given the biggest round of applause of the game so far.

Some of the pieces of paper had to picked up off the court (Getty Images)

Zverev has been subject to scrutiny already at the tournament when he was asked after his second-round match whether he would be attending his upcoming trial in May for domestic abuse in person.

A day before his first-round match, the district court in Berlin announced that he would undertake a public trial.

In October, the tennis player was issued a penalty order and fined 450,000 euros for allegations of physically abusing his ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea during an argument in Berlin in May 2020.