Protesters say new surveillance video proves Jaheim McMillan was wrongfully shot

Footage from officers’ body-worn cameras has yet to be released that would show the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan earlier this month.

But protesters say they have acquired surveillance footage that shows the Gulfport police officer who shot McMillan on Oct. 6 acted without cause.

“It clearly shows [McMillan] took three-and-a-half steps from that [Kia Soul], three-and-a-half steps to a death sentence,” said Jacob Blake Sr., whose son, Jacob Blake, was shot by a Kenosha, Wis., police officer in 2020.

On Monday, Blake and other advocates from Black Lives Matter Grassroots and Families United for Justice joined McMillan’s friends and family on the front steps of the Gulfport Police Department with a list of demands. They are seeking the release of officers’ bodycam footage from the shooting; the arrest of the officer who shot McMillan; and the firing of Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper.

Cooper has said that McMillan turned toward an officer with a weapon in his hand and the officer was forced to fire. Cooper said McMillan also had refused to drop his weapon after repeated commands to do so.

Demonstrators have contradicted the police department’s account of the events. Some witness accounts say McMillan was unarmed with his hands in the air when he was shot. Protesters say videos will prove it.

The acquired surveillance footage shows McMillan running from an officer, said Florida Pastor Carl Soto of Black Lives Matter Restoration Polk and Families United for Justice. The footage came from a business across the street from the Family Dollar where the incident occurred.

“Jaheim was running for his life. He was scared,” Soto said. “He was running because the officer jumped out with the gun already pointed at him. The officer started chasing him down and firing his weapon at the same time.”

Soto said the officer could have used a stun gun because the incident happened during business hours with bystanders in his line of fire.

Tampa residents Deanna and Andrew Joseph II, parents of 14-year-old Andrew Joseph III who was killed in 2014 due to police negligence, came to show their support for McMillan’s family.

Andrew Joseph II agreed that the officer didn’t need to draw a gun. “That officer came out that police vehicle with a plan on his mind to murder,” he said. “And we don’t need the (bodycam) tape. We’ve seen the (surveillance) tape. Our eyes are not lying to us.”

Soto said Cooper’s account of the incident and his refusal to release the bodycam footage speaks to the police chief’s inability to conduct an impartial investigation.

Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper speaks during a press conference at the Gulfport Police Station in Gulfport on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, about the police shooting of Jaheim McMillan, a 15-year-old Gulfport High student.

Where the investigation stands

On Oct. 6, police received 911 calls that people in a Kia Soul were brandishing weapons and chasing another vehicle, Cooper has said. When police officers tracked the car to the Family Dollar on Pass Road, two of the five occupants of the car jumped out and fled the scene.

When McMillan got out, he was told to stop, but Cooper said McMillan did not comply. He turned around with a weapon, and a police officer shot him.

The other two teenagers got out of the vehicle and were arrested at the scene with weapons. The ones who fled were caught, and police tracked down weapons discarded nearby.

During an Oct. 11 press conference, Cooper said he requested the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation take over the investigation. That’s standard practice after a law enforcement agency is involved in a shooting. The attorney general’s office has jurisdiction, and the chief turned over all evidence — including bodycam videos, 911 calls and dashcam footage — to the AG.

The department is also conducting an internal investigation of the officers to see if procedure was followed.

Soto said if Cooper’s account of the incident was accurate, he should have no problem sharing bodycam footage to back it up. Soto argued the Department of Justice should intervene in the investigation.

“When you have a chief of police that leads a department, he has an obligation to be impartial and provide transparent information,” Soto said. “Those body cameras were implemented to provide transparency. And when you refuse to release the transparency, you are refusing to be impartial in the way that you police this community. If you cannot be impartial then you gots to go.”

Soto said the surveillance footage from the nearby business will be released once a more clear version is available.

The officer who shot McMillan has not been identified. The officers involved in the shooting are on non-enforcement duty, Gulfport police Sgt. Jason Ducré told the Sun Herald.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation’s role

For decades, MBI had a history of denying requests to release video footage, reports and other information in police shootings.

Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell has not released any camera footage of McMillan’s shooting despite repeated calls from the public for authorities to do so.

The Sun Herald obtained what MBI described as the incident report that only contained the date, time and location of the shooting and that a juvenile was involved. No other information, such as what prompted the police response, was included.

Gulfport police denied access to an incident report despite state law making incident reports public records.

The Sun Herald’s Margaret Baker and Justin Mitchell contributed to this report.