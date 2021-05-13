Protesters surround van in bid to stop immigration removals
Police have been called to a Glasgow street where it is understood protesters are trying to prevent immigration officers from removing people from a property.
Pictures on social media show an immigration enforcement van parked on Kenmure Street, with people sitting on the road in front of it and a crowd round the vehicle.
A line of police officers in face masks are in attendance.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “At around 9.55am this morning, police were called to help colleagues at the UK Border Agency at an address in Kenmure Street, Pollokshields.
“A number of protesters are now at the location.
“Officers are at the scene and inquiries are continuing.”