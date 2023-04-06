Marine Le Pen ‘would beat Emmanuel Macron in re-run of French election’

Firecrackers were set off in the atrium of the BlackRock offices in Paris by striking railway workers - Aurelien Morissard/AP

Marine Le Pen would beat Emmanuel Macron if last year’s presidential election were repeated now, a poll has suggested.

The survey came amid clashes at more protests against the government’s pension reforms, with Mr Macron angrily denying union claims that France was in the throes of a “democratic crisis”.

“If the French wanted to retire at 60, they wouldn’t have elected me president,” he told Le Monde.

The poll, by the Elabe group for the BFM TV channel, suggested Ms Le Pen would score 55 per cent and Mr Macron 45 per cent if they faced each other in a run-off vote.

Last April, Mr Macron comfortably defeated the hard-Right contender by 58.5 per cent to 41.5 per cent to become the first French president to win a second term in two decades.

Bernard Sananes, the head of Elabe, said Ms Le Pen’s gains were “spectacular”, adding that “she would progress in all electoral categories”. Only seven out of 10 of Mr Macron’s core electorate in the previous election would back him this time, the poll found.

Mr Sananes stressed that the polling was hypothetical because the president will be ineligible to run again at the next election in four years.

But the results suggest Ms Le Pen is the biggest winner from months of protests over Mr Macron’s unpopular pension reforms, which raise the retirement age to 64 from 62. She has made it clear she will stand for president for a fourth time in 2027.

Jean-Luc Melenchon, the Left-wing leader who has backed protesters and strikers, has lost support.

Protesters run though tear gas during a demonstration in Nantes, western France, on Thursday - Jeremias Gonzalez/AP

Youths clash with police forces during a protest Thursday, April 6, 2023 in Nantes, western France - AP/Jeremias Gonzalez

Masked protesters hold inflatable ducks amid tear gas during protests in Rennes - Stephane Mahe/Reuters

The poll came as unions staged an 11th day of mass protests against Mr Macron’s reforms across the country in cities from Nantes to Marseille.

The Paris offices of BlackRock investment group were briefly occupied on Thursday morning as striking railway workers stormed the building and lit red flares.

In another eye-catching scene, Paris rat-catchers in white protective suits hurled rodent corpses at the town hall to “show the hard reality of their mission”, according to the CGT union.

Turnout appeared slightly lower than previous recent protest days with the CGT putting the number in Paris at 400,000 compared to 450,000 on March 28. Police put the figure at 93,000 last time.

France’s eight main labour unions said a meeting with Elisabeth Borne, the prime minister, on Wednesday was a “failure” after she refused to discuss reversing the retirement age rise. It was the first such meeting between the sides since the government presented the contentious pension bill in January.

Afterwards, Laurent Berger, the head of the centrist CFDT union, France’s biggest, told RTL: “We’re in the middle of a social crisis, a democratic crisis. It’s a problem... that needs to be solved by the president.”

A protester holds a flare at the BlackRock offices in Paris on Thursday - Aurelien Morissard/AP

Protesters at the BlackRock building chanted ‘anti, anti, anti-capitalist’ - Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

With Mr Macron in China for the rest of the week, Le Monde said that he angrily denied Mr Berger’s claims of “democratic crisis”, saying the pension change was in his manifesto during his re-election campaign last year.

“You can’t speak of a democratic crisis when the bill has been enacted, explained to the public and the government is taking responsibility for it,” Le Monde cited Mr Macron as saying. “Words have meaning. If you cheapen them, you play into extremes’ hands.”

Denouncing the violence that has peppered protests, he said: “The true democratic threat comes from those who consider that… taking up arms is legitimate.” He also remarked that strike figures were now low, and was quoted as saying: “Don’t start telling me the country has ground to a halt. It’s not true.”

An aide added that “no social or political opposition has wished to enter into a compromise or suggest another project” to avoid plunging the state pension system into the red.

Mr Berger warned Mr Macron against “throwing out little phrases” that would fuel union opposition.

All sides in the stand-off are awaiting an April 14 verdict on the validity of the pension reforms by France’s constitutional council, which has the power to strike out some or even all of the legislation.

Even if the council gives the bill the green light, unions intend to keep up the protests and possibly seek a popular referendum, which requires the backing of a fifth of parliamentarians and a tenth of the voting population, or 4.87 million people.