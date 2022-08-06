Protesters on paddle boards condemn Miami’s plan for tiny homes for the homeless

A group of paddle boarders and kayakers, including Miami Commissioner Ken Russell, took to the water around Virginia Key Saturday to oppose the City of Miami’s plans to build tiny homes on the island for the homeless.

More than a dozen outdoor enthusiasts were out on the water for about three hours to show opposition to the city’s plans.

Last week, the City of Miami approved a pilot program to build 50 to 100 tiny homes near the northeast shore of Virginia Key. It was proposed as an idea to humanely provide temporary shelter.

Commissioner Russell had originally voted against the plan, along with Commissioner Manolo Reyes.

READ MORE HERE: Miami to put ‘tiny homes’ for homeless on an island after commissioners change course

The paddle boarders and kayakers aren’t the only ones who’ve opposed the city’s decision.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava issued a memo Thursday criticizing Miami’s plans. She wrote the project could be expensive, harmful to the environment and may violate land restrictions.

“A transitional housing site far from basic services is likely to exacerbate the problem,” Levine Cava wrote.

READ MORE HERE: County could fight Miami’s plan for tiny homes for homeless on island. Here’s why