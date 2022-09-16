‘Protesters just scream abuse’: the campaigners battling to make UK abortion clinics safer

Clea Skopeliti
·9 min read
<span>Photograph: Katherine Anne Rose/The Guardian</span>
Photograph: Katherine Anne Rose/The Guardian

Until she was targeted, Lily Roberts thought protests outside abortion clinics only happened in the US.

Roberts was in her first year at university in Glasgow when she needed an abortion. She wasn’t yet familiar with the city when she made her way to Queen Elizabeth university hospital to take the second abortion pill at the maternity ward. “When I got there, there were 15 to 20 protesters with big placards calling me a murderer, saying: ‘Jesus loves you and your baby – we can help.’ I was petrified,” she says. “It was like crossing a picket line to get to an appointment.”

She worried throughout the 12 hours she spent on the ward. “All I could think about was the fact I’d have to go past them again. It gave me a sinking feeling in my stomach.” One of the protesters tried to hand her then-partner a leaflet when he went to get some fresh air. “It was a feeling of surveillance,” she says, “like they were keeping tabs on who was going in and out of the clinic. It felt very calculated and intentional.”

Roberts, 22, is now a campaigner with Back Off Scotland, the grassroots campaign to implement a national buffer zone outside the country’s abortion clinics. The plan would ban activity aiming to prevent women from accessing abortion care within a certain distance – campaigners suggest 150 metres – of the entrance to a clinic or hospital. As abortion rights activists grapple with the international repercussions of the fall of Roe v Wade, the group reports a steady rise in clinic harassment in recent years in Scotland. According to the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS), Glasgow was the site of the UK’s biggest recorded targeted anti-choice gathering in the UK in 2018, when about 200 people held a candlelight vigil directly outside the maternity wing entrance of the Queen Elizabeth university hospital.

Back Off Scotland co-founders Lucy Grieve, 25, and Alice Murray, 23, who has also experienced anti-choice harassment, began pushing for zones with a petition to Edinburgh council in autumn 2020. While they were both students at Edinburgh university, Grieve noticed the anti-choice presence outside a sexual health centre near the university library. “It became a bit of a talking point,” says Grieve, who knew Murray through their university’s “active reproductive justice community”. Roberts, who had been involved with a pro-choice student group at university in Glasgow, where she still lives, joined the campaign after seeing their Instagram page and offerred to help “take the lead on the Glasgow side”.

Inspired by a buffer zone enacted in 2018 by Ealing council in west London, Grieve says they initially – “perhaps a bit naively” – thought it was going to be a six-week local campaign. It turned into a multiyear national crusade, as messages poured in from people across the country who had experienced intimidation outside clinics, hospitals and health centres. Grieve soon realised that securing temporary local zones could take up “literally the rest of my life … so we said, let’s get the government to legislate on this, let’s get national bans, let’s ensure there’s continuity.”

Polly Jackman of Sister Supporter – the pro-choice group behind the Ealing buffer zone – knows the limitations of local zones all too well. “It’s like playing really slow whack-a-mole,” she says. The public-order tool that underpins local buffer zones in England and Wales, the public spaces protection order, requires renewal every three years and there are just three in place across England’s clinics, despite 50 clinics being targeted since 2018.

Buffer zones are solely about safeguarding access to healthcare, Grieve emphasises. “It’s not about the freedom of speech or freedom to protest,” she says, referring to a common argument used by anti-abortion activists. “People have their personally held views – that’s their right. But when it starts to affect access to something as important as healthcare and something that’s as frequently accessed as abortion healthcare – one in three women in the UK will have an abortion during their lifetime – there need to be zones in place. A right to freedom of speech and protest doesn’t come with a right to access to an audience.”

Anti-abortion placards in Glasgow.
‘It was like crossing a picket line’ … anti-abortion placards in Glasgow. Photograph: Kelly Neilson/Shutterstock

The campaign has faced hurdles in its two years, Grieve says, and until very recently she did not feel that victory was in sight. She only began feeling “cautiously optimistic” in June after the first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, committed to establishing buffer zones, giving her government’s backing to a member’s bill introduced by the Green MSP Gillian Mackay and sponsored by BPAS and Back Off Scotland. After months of feeling like the political will for national legislation was missing, Grieve says this was a gamechanger.

Murray says the campaign’s Instagram got a “ridiculous amount of followers within the first 24 hours” after they received Sturgeon’s support and that this kept her going, along with her firsthand experience of protesters outside an Edinburgh sexual health centre. “I knew how that felt,” she says. “I knew that I didn’t want it to happen to anyone else and that people were at risk.”

Although the Scottish campaign now has backing from Holyrood, it could be England and Wales that see zones introduced first as Back Off Scotland does not expect legislation to be enacted for at least a year. Bpas, which set up the Back Off campaign in England and Wales, has sponsored the legislation in Westminster, most recently with the Labour MP Rupa Huq’s amendment on the public order bill, which calls for buffer zones to be implemented. The amendment was withdrawn in June, but BPAS’s chief of staff, Rachael Clarke, says it is likely to be brought back later this year. “It’s really just a matter of parliamentary time,” she says. “If it got to the floor of parliament, we’ve got the support to win it.”

We need people to recognise that these are hard-won rights. You need to stand up for them

Abortion rights are not a “settled issue” in the UK, Clarke says, against the backdrop of prosecutions for terminations allegedly carried out outside the 1967 Abortion Act. It comes as the government faces international pressure to explain why commitments to abortion and sexual health rights have been cut from a statement on gender equality. It adds to a series of regressive positions taken by backbenchers and cabinet ministers, from the Conservative MP Danny Kruger stating that he disagreed with the idea that “women have an absolute right to bodily autonomy” in the case of abortion, to the then culture secretary Nadine Dorries calling for the abortion time limit to be reduced by four weeks.

“We need people to recognise that these are hard-won rights,” says Clarke. “People are always going to need to stand up for them.”

“I really think that we should be making more parallels to what is happening internationally,” Roberts says, pointing to attacks on US abortion service providers. (There have been thousands of criminal incidents in the US since the 1970s, including 11 murders, 42 bombings and 196 arsons, according to the National Abortion Federation.) “I don’t want to stir up panic, but we have to be vigilant. It’s absolutely critical that buffer zones are implemented as a matter of urgency.”

The overturning of Roe v Wade has made safe zones even more vital, says Roberts. “There’s been a notable increase in the audacity of the protesters,” she says, describing, in particular, protesters who “rant” using megaphones. “When their microphones are taken off them, they just scream. They just yell obscenities and abuse into the clinic.”

Kerry Abel, the chair of Abortion Rights, emphasises that the UK anti-choice movement is “coming from a low base” of public support and has been “less effective” at legislative campaigns. But activists target access as well as the law. “If abortion isn’t accessible to most people, [including] the most vulnerable, then it doesn’t matter whether you put it in law,” she says, adding that ensuring patients can obtain care requires well-funded services, accessible from rural areas, free from intimidation. Due to a lack of commissioned services in Scotland, no health board has the ability to offer terminations up to the longstanding 24-week limit, Grieve adds, with some clients having to travel as far as Bournemouth for care. Although 98% of terminations in Scotland are performed before 20 weeks, at least 170 abortion clients have been sent over the border since 2019.

Pro-choice protesters.
‘We’re not focusing on abortion, but on access to healthcare.’ Photograph: Kelly Neilson/Shutterstock

Nowhere in the UK is the gap between legislation and access starker than in Northern Ireland. Despite the decriminalisation of abortion in 2019, Northern Ireland’s openly anti-abortion health minister, Robin Swann, has refused to fully commission services, meaning that trusts have “no budget, no central services, no central access point,” says Naomi Connor, co-convener of Alliance for Choice. Four out of five health trusts are providing abortion up to 10 weeks – but this is a far cry from the 24-week limit (where continuing pregnancy poses risk to the health of the patient). With no information about abortion services published on the Department for Health website, Connor says that clients often reach the anti-choice organisation Stanton Healthcare instead, which has been accused of masquerading as a pregnancy support centre.

Alongside a lack of information and funded services, harassment outside abortion providers is a real barrier to access, Connor says. Though Northern Ireland passed legislation for safe zones in March 2022, it has not been enacted as the attorney general’s office referred it to the UK supreme court. “In rural, small communities people are really fearful of being seen attending the hospital or clinic … because of the biggest barrier: stigma,” she says. “Since decriminalisation, protesters really have made their presence known.”

Introducing a buffer zone would have immediate, tangible effects for access throughout the UK: Back Off Scotland often gets messages from people asking if there are protesters outside a certain clinic, as they don’t feel able to attend if so. “Obviously, the main thing is that it will be more accessible,” Murray says, remembering how isolating it felt to be targeted herself. But she is aiming for changes in the way Scotland views abortion, too. “We’re not focusing on the ethics of abortion, but looking at it as access to healthcare. I hope that this changes the conversations in other ways, and then we can look at other things, like telemedicine abortion care.”

Roberts says that being harassed outside the hospital “sparked something” in her. Anti-choice movements shouldn’t be given an inch, she says. “Every day it’s left unattended, these people will get bolder. There’s a duty of government – but they’re not going to listen until a bit of noise is made.”

• Do you have an opinion on the issues raised in this article? If you would like to submit a letter of up to 300 words to be considered for publication, email it to guardian.letters@theguardian.com

Latest Stories

  • Stein earns first Prince of Wales Stakes win aboard Duke of Love

    FORT ERIE, Ont. — Justin Stein has his first Prince of Wales Stakes win. The veteran jockey rode Duke of Love to victory in the $400,000 race, the second jewel of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown, at Fort Erie Racetrack on Tuesday afternoon. "It feels amazing," he said afterwards. "It was just awesome." Stein had Duke of Love second almost the entire race behind Ironstone and jockey Kazushi Kimura, something Stein figured was an an advantage given the muddy conditions of the track. Coming off the f

  • Deusser, Killer Queen claim CP International crown in jump off at Spruce Meadows

    CALGARY — Daniel Deusser and his horse Killer Queen captured the coveted Rolex CP International title on Sunday after a pressure-filled jump off at jam-packed Spruce Meadows. Deusser was tied with Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and Gilles Thomas of Belgium after two rounds of competition on a challenging 570-metre long course that featured 14 obstacles and 17 jumping efforts, all having to be completed in 86 seconds or less. Thomas and Guerdat both had faults in the third-round jump off, while Deu

  • Malachi Flynn enters third Raptors season facing increased pressure

    Malachi Flynn wasn't able to crack the Raptors' rotation consistently last season and if history repeats itself, the point guard could face an uncertain NBA future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • Blues sign Jordan Kyrou to 8-year, $65-million extension

    Kyrou broke out as a star for the St. Louis Blues last season, registering 75 points in 74 games and making his first NHL All-Star appearance.

  • Blues sign Jordan Kyrou to 8-year, $65 million extension

    The St. Louis Blues have signed forward Jordan Kyrou to an eight-year contract extension worth $65 million, the organization's latest move to keep its top young players in the fold long term. General manager Doug Armstrong announced the deal Tuesday, two months to the day since the Blues extended forward Robert Thomas for the identical contract terms. Each player counts $8.125 million against the salary cap from the start of the deal in 2023 through 2031. Kyrou set career highs with 27 goals, 48

  • Ontario woman alleges high school running coach sexually assaulted her as a teen in $3M lawsuit

    An Uxbridge, Ont., woman has launched a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against her former running coach and the Durham District School Board, alleging she was subjected to years of sexual assault and abuse at the hands of a teacher. The teacher, Edward LaRocque, denies the allegations, and the school board, which is located about 65 kilometres east of Toronto, denies any liability connected to the allegations. Now 25, Julia Kearley said she feels it's the right time for her to speak out. "I'm at a

  • For Suns owner Sarver, a $10M US fine is the cost of a public lesson in how not to treat people

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. A heads-up to my future former white friends: Never say the N-word if you don't like consequences. Seems like a self-evident truth, but periodically we see public figures learn it first-hand. These are bitter, embarrassing, job-jeopardizing lessons about how to talk to, about, and around people. Cale Gundy, an assistant football coach at the University of

  • Vite scores first MLS goal, helps Vancouver Whitecaps to 3-0 victory over L.A. Galaxy

    VANCOUVER — After a crucial win, Jake Nerwinski stood at centre field and delivered an impassioned speech to his Vancouver Whitecaps teammates Wednesday night. The 3-0 victory over the L.A. Galaxy not only snapped a three-game losing skid for the 'Caps, it also preserved the club's faint playoff hopes. “I told the guys that this is a statement win to say that we're not giving up, we're not bottling this season," Nerwinski said. Vancouver (10-14-7) remains six points below the playoff bar with th

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • Fantasy hockey's ZeroG strategy: Why you shouldn't draft a goalie early

    Waiting until the later rounds to draft a goalie can pay big dividends in fantasy hockey. Here's why.

  • Canadians Marino, Bouchard advance to second round of Chennai Open

    CHENNAI, India — Canadians Rebecca Marino and Eugenie Bouchard advanced to the second round of the Chennai Open tennis tournament with wins on Monday. Vancouver's Marino, seeded seventh at the WTA 250 event, posted a 7-5, 6-2 win over Russia's Anna Blinkova. Marino won 70.5 per cent of first-serve points and broke Blinkova six times on nine chances. Blinkova had seven break chances against Marino, but only managed to convert three. Marino is coming off a run to the third round at the U.S. Open t

  • Australian women, Fiji men win Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Australian women dethroned two-time defending champion New Zealand on Sunday to add the Rugby World Cup Sevens title to their HSBC World Rugby Series and Commonwealth Games championships. Trailing 24-10, the second-seeded Black Ferns scored late tries to cut the deficit to 24-22 but the top-seeded Australians escaped extra time when Tenika Willison's conversion attempt drifted just wide. The game turned early in the second half when New Zealand's Niall Williams was

  • Home-field advantage is CF Montreal’s next objective as playoffs near

    MONTREAL — With a post-season spot assured and four games to spare, CF Montreal has turned its attention to securing home-field advantage in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs. Montreal (16-9-5) secured its first playoff appearance since advancing to the semifinals in 2016 with a dramatic equalizer from Zachary Brault-Guillard in the fifth minute of stoppage time in a 2-2 draw with Columbus on Friday. The club enters Tuesday's game against the visiting Chicago Fire in second place in the Ea

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • Which teams should be worried after Week 1 upsets?

    Week 1 in the 2022 NFL season featured a lot of on-paper upsets, but Voch Lombardi breaks down what they mean for the winners and losers.

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • Canadian NHL stars weigh in on a summer of Hockey Canada scandals: 'It's sad'

    HENDERSON, Nev. — Connor McDavid has answered the call to wear Canada's red Maple Leaf throughout his career. The same goes for Nathan MacKinnon. And like the rest of the country, the two stars watched from afar as a scandal-filled summer unfolded for Hockey Canada — the sport's national governing body — after news broke of an alleged sexual assault involving members of the 2018 world junior team. "I'm very proud to be Canadian, very proud to represent Hockey Canada," McDavid, the Edmonton Oiler

  • NFL Week 2 Picks: Angry Pat Mahomes match for anybody

    Voch Lombardi previews the Thursday Night Football game between the Chiefs and Chargers.

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • Newfoundland Rogues go rogue, will switch up leagues next season

    The Newfoundland Rogues basketball team will leave the American Basketball Association and join The Basketball League for its upcoming season, the team leadership announced Thursday. Team owner Tony Kenny said COVID-19-related travel difficulties played a major role in the decision to change leagues. The Newfoundland Rogues played — and won — six games as part of the American Basketball Association before being forced to suspend games last winter. The TBL has a partnership with the National Bask