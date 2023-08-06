Protesters halt Cycling World Championships road race in Scotland

The men's road race was stopped, causing a bunch-up of riders - Eurosport

The men’s road race at the UCI World Championships in Glasgow has been temporarily suspended after it was disrupted by protestors.

Organisers halted the 271.1 km race from Edinburgh to Glasgow after a protest was staged in the Carron Valley area.

It is unclear what the motive behind the protest is, although commentators suggested that a person had cemented their hand to the road.

Commentators on Eurosport also said police were having difficulty getting to the protest to remove the activists, showing footage of a police van slowly moving through the stopped peloton.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “We’re aware of a protest in the Carron Valley area. Officers are currently in attendance and engaging with protesters.”

The race was paused with a little over 190 kilometres of the total distance remaining, with the road from Edinburgh to Glasgow blocked west of Falkirk.

The protest took place on a narrow stretch of the B818 close to the Carron Valley Reservoir.

Britain’s Owain Doull and Ireland’s Rory Townsend were part of a nine-strong breakaway that had gone seven minutes clear of the main peloton, and were the first to be stopped by officials as the race was neutralised.

After a stoppage of about 55 minutes, the race got back under way at about 12.15pm.

More to follow...