Protesters gather at Black Lives Matter plaza outside White House as polls begin to close in US election

People gather in the area renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza, near the White House in Washington (AP)

Protesters have gathered in Washington DC’s renamed Black Lives Matter plaza for an election night demonstration as polls begin to close.

Pictures from the scene showed crowds begin to form in the area as night fell on Tuesday night, with demonstrators carrying placards and banners.

Lively anti-Trump demonstrators were seen dancing, singing and chanting as they anxiously waited for the result of the presidential election.

They took up positions by the White House fence, which was plastered with anti-Trump placards.

It came as the first polls closed in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont and Virginia at 12am (GMT).

View photos People gather in Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House AP AP More

In DC, there was heavy police presence at the plaza and nearby businesses have been boarded up.

The demonstrations appeared to be peaceful but there was one arrest of a protester who tried to stop police from removing an illegally parked truck, according to local reports.

The Washington DC mayor changed the name of the plaza, located outside the White House, to Black Lives Matter Plaza in June.

Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, also unveiled a two-block long mural painted onto the street leading up to the White House that reads Black Lives Matter.

The mayor approved the plan for volunteers to create the mural in an apparent rebuke of Donald Trump's military response to protests over police brutality against black people.

Read more

Voting enters final hours as America decides: Trump or Biden?