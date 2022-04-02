Protesters chanted ‘No Hate at Fresno State.’ Others countered with ‘America First’ and ‘Putin’

Julianna Morano
·4 min read

“No hate at Fresno State!”

A deafening, near-continuous chant of those five words drew the attention of unsuspecting students leaving classes Friday afternoon at Fresno State.

The chant came from dozens of protesters — a mix of students, faculty, and community members — gathered outside McClane Hall in protest of the Fresno State College Republicans’ “Future of America.” The event featured three speakers who have previously appeared at a recent event organized by Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist internet personality.

Jose Solorio, a graduate student at Fresno State who helped organize the protest, said demonstrators wanted to show up for marginalized students on campus who feel targeted by white nationalist rhetoric, particularly students of color and LGBTQ students.

“We want them to know that just because people — the vocal minority — is inviting these extremists and this hate speech onto our campus, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t an overwhelming majority of us out there that support them.”

John Doyle and Kai Schwemmer were listed on an AFPAC flier as “special guests,” along with other more well-known right-wing personalities, Laura Loomer and Milo Yiannopoulos. The event received national attention because attendees were encouraged to chant “Putin” shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine. Republican leaders also criticized Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul A. Gosar of Arizona for speaking at the event.

The three guests scheduled to speak at Friday’s event refer to themselves as Christians and conservatives. Doyle calls himself a “neo-Gastonist,” a phrase idealizing the character Gaston in Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.” Both Doyle and Schwemmer have made posts expressing support of Kyle Rittenhouse, who fatally shot two people and wounded another who were protesting police brutality.

Solorio said protesters also wanted to send a message to the university administration that they were fed up with what he described as the university’s failure to protect those students from hate speech and discrimination.

Fresno State has responded that the views of the three speakers “run contrary to the University’s core values.” At the same time, the university has stated that they are committed to free expression and that the College Republicans used the appropriate channels to get the event approved.

In an additional statement provided to The Bee on Friday afternoon, Fresno State spokesperson Lisa Boyles Bell wrote that when the Student Involvement office learned off-campus guests would attend the College Republicans’ event, “they advised the club to attend an Event Review Committee meeting for any future events where the public is invited.”

Protestors chant &#x00201c;No hate at Fresno State&#x00201d; as the Fresno State College Republicans club was gathering for their &#x00201c;Future of America&#x00201d; event featuring speakers with ties to white nationalists, at Fresno State on Friday, April 1, 2022.
Protestors chant “No hate at Fresno State” as the Fresno State College Republicans club was gathering for their “Future of America” event featuring speakers with ties to white nationalists, at Fresno State on Friday, April 1, 2022.

A tense but peaceful exchange at Fresno State

The protesters did not intend to engage with the attendees of the “Future of America” event themselves on Thursday, according to Solorio.

That became difficult to avoid, however, once the attendees joined the protesters outside McClane Hall.

The exchange between the two groups remained nonviolent but also tense. For several minutes, each side exchanged chants, trying to drown out the other.

The protesters continued to shout “No Hate at Fresno State,” while the attendees took to chanting “America First,” “U.S.A,” and “Putin.”

Two of the speakers featured at the event, Schwemmer and Doyle, took turns shouting retorts into their megaphones, including “We are not hateful people” — but were barely audible over the protesters’ chants.

Doyle did not respond to The Bee’s request for additional comment.

A minute before the College Republican-hosted event was scheduled to start, most of the attendees filed back inside McClane Hall while the protesters paused the chanting so individual speakers could come forward.

Isla Dudley, a junior at Fresno State who identifies as a trans woman, took the megaphone first, voicing the fear of discrimination she faces.

She was soon interrupted by a man who earlier was seen waving an American flag amid the attendees of the College Republican-hosted event and who refused to share his name with The Fresno Bee.

He shouted, “You’re not a woman,” and “Tell the truth.”

The protesters countered the man with chants of “F--- this fascist” and stood shoulder to shoulder, forming a wall between the man and Dudley until the man left.

“It’s kind of a terrifying experience being a trans woman in the Central Valley,” Dudley told The Bee before the altercation. “Hate speech, white nationalism (and) anti-LGBT sentiment have no place on our campus.”

Last year, the club hosted another speaker event with white nationalist views. The speaker, Tyler Russell, hosts the live stream show called Canada First. The club also was criticized for making fun of a former Army medic online. The university issued a statement emphasizing its support for veterans. The club’s Twitter account was suspended after that incident.

The Education Lab is a local journalism initiative that highlights education issues critical to the advancement of the San Joaquin Valley. It is funded by donors. Learn about The Bee’s Education Lab at its website.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • U.S. will work with allies to transfer Soviet-made tanks to Ukraine -NY Times

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will work with allies to transfer Soviet-made tanks to Ukraine to bolster its defenses in the Donbas region, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing a U.S. official. The transfers, requested by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, would begin soon, the unnamed official said, according to the Times. The official declined to say how many tanks would be sent or from which countries they would come, the paper said.

  • Ukrainians hunting Russians as they leave Kyiv area: Pentagon update Day 36

    The Pentagon has been providing daily updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Ukraine's efforts to resist. The U.S. continues to see roughly 20% of the Russian forces that were arrayed against Kyiv repositioning away from the capital, the official said. "As these forces begin to reposition, the Ukrainians are moving against them," the official said.

  • Nunavut wrestlers bring home silver and bronze medals

    With a couple more silver wrestling medals in hand, Eekeeluak Avalak is already looking forward to future competitions. The 18-year-old from Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, is fresh from competing in the Alberta Amateur Wrestling Association's open tournament on March 19 and 20, where he placed second — twice — against older and more experienced wrestlers. "It felt good to be back on the mat, especially having my other teammates in my corner," Avalak said. "[That] made it a lot more enjoyable and a lot

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Thompson winner with 10.6 left, Sabres rally past Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a fortunate bounce with 10.6 seconds left and the Buffalo Sabres rallied from four down to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-5 on Monday night. Victor Olofsson had two goals and an assist to help the Sabres win for the first time in three games. Kyle Okposo, Vinnie Hinostroza and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo. Thompson, the team leader with 28 goals, broke his stick on a shot from left wing. The puck caromed off the boards behind the ne

  • McCarron scores twice as Predators beat Senators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael McCarron scored twice and Juuse Saros made 36 saves to lead the Nashville Predators over the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Tuesday night. Tanner Jeannot and Matt Duchene also scored and Mattias Ekholm had three assists for Nashville, winners of two straight. Brady Tkachuk scored and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves for Ottawa, which has lost four of five. Ottawa struck first at 4:53 of the opening period on the power play. With the Senators on a two-man advantage, Tim Stützl

  • Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.

  • Eugene Melnyk built complex legacy during 20 years of business in Ottawa

    As residents woke up to the news that Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday, they remembered a man who saved the team from relocation nearly 20 years ago, but whose relationship with the city became complex. Melnyk bought the Sens and their home arena in 2003 for $130 million US when the previous franchise owner, Rod Bryden, went bankrupt. Melnyk put in the offer and reached a deal with creditors after Bryden's deal to reacquire the team was unsuccessful. The team reached its peak i

  • 'Are you ready to meet your maker?': Thad Young's wife to social media troll

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young and Chris Boucher discuss the craziest things they've heard fans say to players and how betting has made it worse. Also, Young tells the story of his wife clapping back at a heckler on social. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Former Canadian senator Joyce Fairbairn dead at 82

    Former Canadian Liberal senator and journalist Joyce Fairbairn has died at age 82, the federal government confirmed Tuesday. The cause of death was not immediately known, though Fairbairn resigned from her seat in 2013 after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease. The Lethbridge, Alta., native was appointed to the Senate in 1984. The Canadian Paralympic Committee said Fairbairn was a "pillar" of the Paralympic movement in Canada for many years. She was inducted into the Canadian Paralympic Hal

  • Hurricanes rout Capitals in potential playoff series preview

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes gave the Washington Capitals something to think about if the division rivals meet in the playoffs. Martin Necas scored twice, Sebastian Aho added his 29th goal and the Hurricanes routed the Capitals 6-1 on Monday night in a potential first-round preview that got heated. Carolina’s first victory in four meetings this season came with a cost after center Jesperi Kotkaniemi was injured on a hit with 1.8 seconds left. Before Kotkaniemi limped off from a pena

  • Thaddeus Young on leadership, thoughts on Nick Nurse

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young joined the show to give his impression of Nick Nurse, how he's helping his teammates off the court and what his role is on the court. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk dies at age 62

    Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday at the age of 62.

  • Why Fred VanVleet is vital to Toronto's 'Big-Ball' success

    It's easy to dismiss Fred VanVleet's role in the Raptors' new ideology but make no mistake about it, he's a rare breed in his approach and abilities which accompany&nbsp; Toronto's big wings perfectly. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • 'Did you see K-Low?!' Chris Boucher on Spoelstra-Butler incident

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher and Thaddeus Young discuss arguments among teammates and coaches after the very public shouting match between Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra & Jimmy Butler. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Thaddeus Young shares wife's reaction to hater: 'I hope you're ready to meet your maker'

    Thaddeus Young's wife Shekinah isn't someone you want to mess with.

  • Here's a glimpse into Messi's lifestyle

    Here's what it takes to be Messy, with 3 lifestyle tips he lives by.

  • Jamie Benn's OT goal sends Stars past skidding Ducks 3-2

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jamie Benn scored 53 seconds into overtime and the Dallas Stars completed a two-game sweep of the skidding Anaheim Ducks with a 3-2 victory Thursday night. Benn skated past two Ducks and converted a pass from Miro Heiskanen for his 17th goal of the season for the Stars, who have won five of six overall. Dallas swept a two-game mini-series at Anaheim this week to stay in the thick of the playoff race. Kevin Shattenkirk scored a tying goal with 3:21 left in regulation, but t