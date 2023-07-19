Protesters calling for landfill searches set up camp near CMHR

Those who want to see Manitoba landfills searched for remains of missing Indigenous women have taken their fight from the Brady Road landfill to downtown Winnipeg with a new encampment at The Forks.

Protesters say they plan to stay there until their demands are met.

“We’ll go when the landfills are searched, that’s when we’ll go,” Melissa Robinson said on Wednesday in a Facebook live video shared from the site of what is now being called Camp Marcedes.

Organizers began setting up the camp on the east side of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights (CMHR) on Tuesday, the same day Winnipeg police and city workers moved in and took down a barricade on Brady Road but allowed an encampment at the landfill to stay in place.

Camp Morgan was set up at the Brady Road Landfill in December, and advocates continue to call for the Prairie Green Landfill to be searched for the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran, as well as for the Brady Landfill to be searched for missing Indigenous women.

Jeremy Skibicki has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of four women, including Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran, whose remains are believed to be at the privately-run Prairie Green landfill north of Winnipeg.

He has also been charged in the death of Rebecca Contois, whose remains were found last year at Brady Road, and an unidentified woman that Indigenous leaders are calling Buffalo Woman, whose remains have not been found.

But as Camp Morgan, which is named in honour of Morgan Harris, remains at the landfill, Robinson — a cousin of Morgan Harris — said those calling for a search decided they wanted to organize a second camp in an area that is more visible and easier to access for some than the Brady Landfill.

She added that organizers began discussing the possibility of an encampment on the east side of the museum with CMHR officials earlier this week, and have been pleased with the way those talks have progressed.

“I’m excited to say that our meeting with the staff of the human rights museum was nothing short of amazing,” Robinson said. “They were so open, so excited, and just so eager to get us here to set up camp.”

Robinson said there will be a sacred fire burning at the encampment, and she said CMHR has offered to assist with access to washrooms and security, and plans are for the camp to be a safe space for all.

“We will not allow people to come in and overtake camp, and do as they please,” she said. “We want this to be a family friendly camp.”

Officials with CMHR and The Forks have note replied to requests for comment.

— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

Dave Baxter, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun