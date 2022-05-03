Protesters blockade oil terminal

Climate activists have blockaded an oil terminal to call for an end to new oil and gas projects.

Just Stop Oil said its supporters blocked access to the Nustar Clydebank facility in West Dunbartonshire by climbing on top of tankers and locking on to the entrance at around 4am on Tuesday.

Others entered the oil terminal, where 12 protesters are sitting on pipes and three are on the silos to halt operations.

The activists said they are taking action in support of their demand that the UK Government ends new oil and gas projects in the UK.

The activists staged a blockade of the entrance (Just Stop Oil/PA)

It is the first action its kind in Scotland since the Just Stop Oil coalition began blockading fuel terminals south of the border on April 1, which has seen more than 1,000 arrests.

Neil Rothnie, 69, a retired offshore oil and gas worker from Glasgow, said: “North Sea oil and gas does not offer energy security. The North Sea oil and gas industry has one priority and it is not the climate crisis. It’s not the future of North Sea oil and gas workers.

“And it’s certainly not whether the poor can stay warm. If the Government was serious about a just transition, we would be seeing it here in Scotland.

“Where are the turbine factories in Scotland? Where are the yards building platforms for offshore wind? Where are the projects to properly insulate our houses? When will we get free public transport?”

The UK Government has been approached for comment.