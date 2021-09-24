Protesters banned from blocking A20 and Port of Dover after High Court ruling

The High Court has granted National Highways an interim injunction preventing protesters from occupying the A20 and strategic roads linked to the Port of Dover following another day of chaos and disruption.

It comes after Kent Police arrested 39 people when activists with Insulate Britain – an offshoot of climate change group Extinction Rebellion – sat down on roads in and out of the cross-Channel ferry port at about 8.20am on Friday.

The demonstration created long queues of vehicles, with several drivers remonstrating with the activists.

Police lead away a protester from Insulate Britain, as they block the A20 in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “We are absolutely committed to protecting the right to peaceful protest, but it is unacceptable that people cannot go about their day-to-day businesses and that businesses or critical supplies should be put on a knife’s edge because of the reckless actions of a few protesters.”

Those who breach the injunction will be in contempt of court and at risk of imprisonment and an unlimited fine, the Government said.

The injunction request came after the group blocked parts of the M25 five times in the past fortnight, much to the ire of motorists and passengers caught up in miles of snaking traffic.