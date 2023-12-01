Protester sets themselves on fire outside Israel consulate in Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta has seen multiple protests since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war.

A protester is in a critical condition after lighting themselves on fire at the Israeli consulate in the US state of Georgia in what police called an "extreme act of political protest".

Police said the demonstrator used petrol, and a Palestinian flag was found at the scene, outside the mission in Atlanta.

The person's gender and age remain unclear.

A security guard who attempted to intervene was also injured.

According to police, the protester arrived at the facility at 12:17 local time (18:17 BST).

"We believe this building remains safe and we do not see any threat here," Mr Schierbaum said. ""We believe this was an act of political protest."

Quoting the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Fox News reported that the guard suffered burns to their wrist and leg during the incident.

Both have been taken to a local hospital.

In a statement, the consul general of Israel to the southeast US, Anata Sultan-Dadon, said that the diplomatic mission is "saddened to learn of the self-immolation at the entrance to the office building".

"It is tragic to see the hate and incitement toward Israel expressed in such a horrific way," she added.

"The sanctity of life is our highest value. Our prayers are with the security officer who was injured while trying to prevent this tragic act".

Fighting resumed between Israel and Hamas on Friday morning after a seven-day ceasefire between the two sides.