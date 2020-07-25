Protest updates: 76 protesters arrested in Louisville; thousands take to Portland streets after judge denies request to restrict feds

Protests against racial injustice and police brutality are set to continue this weekend as federal agents deploy to major cities in a "surge" President Donald Trump says is aimed at curbing gun violence.

That involvement is sparking backlash from both protesters and local officials. Hundreds of protesters gathered in downtown Burlington, Vermont, on Friday night to speak out against federal agents being deployed in Portland, Oregon, and across U.S. cities.

"President Trump has unleashed federal agents from Customs & Border Patrol and ICE in Portland, Oregon, and they are actively detaining and attacking protesters who are standing up for Black lives and human rights," a representative from Community Voices for Immigrant Rights announced to the crowd in front of the city's Federal Building.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Meanwhile, some local officials are speaking out against the federal involvement as well. Baltimore and Philadelphia attorneys threatened to charge federal officers who assault or kidnap protesters; officials in Albuquerque, New Mexico, said federal agents should respect the city's police reforms and Seattle's mayor called the use of federal agents “frightening."

Significant developments:

A U.S. judge on Friday denied an to restrict federal agents' actions when they arrest people during nightly protests. The order was sought last week by Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum over federal agents' actions in Portland.

In Louisville, Kentucky, more than 100 Black Lives Matter protesters were confronted by police after blocking off a street in the Nulu neighborhood on Friday afternoon and setting up an impromptu block party. In total, 76 were arrested.

Here's a look at what happened overnight and what to expect Saturday in cities around the country:

Story continues

Chicago

After violent clashes between police and protesters last week in front of a Christopher Columbus statue, the city removed two statues from parks early Friday morning until the city decides what will happen to them.

On Friday evening, Youth with GoodKids MadCity shut down a major downtown Chicago intersection following a press conference below the base of where the statue formerly stood. “We do not want this statue to be built back up,” Chicago youth organizer Alycia Kamil said of the statue.

Saturday in Grant Part, a pro-police protest is planned in the afternoon, as well as a counter-protest; later, a Black Live Matter protest is planned at 5 p.m. local time.

Louisville

On Friday afternoon, 76 people were arrested after setting up an impromptu block part and blocking off Market Street in a downtown Louisville shopping and restaurant district. The protest had been organized as a March for Freedom and activists listed demands for business owners, including hiring a more proportionate number of Black workers.

On Saturday, two opposing and heavily armed militias are expected to arrive in Louisville, threatening to raise volatility in a city wracked by months of protests over the fatal March police shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Louisville police plan downtown street closures and barricades to help separate members of the NFAC (Not F***ing Around Coalition), an Atlanta-based Black militia, from those of far-right "Three Percenter" militia groups vowing to show up in response.

It comes as pressure builds on Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron as his office investigates the killing of Taylor, who was unarmed in her apartment when Louisville police shot her one night in March. Black Lives Matter activists are among those demanding that the officers be charged in the death.

New City, New York

A protest held in response to what activists called racist social media posts by Rockland, New York Sheriff Louis Falco drew several hundred people to the streets outside the sheriff's headquarters Friday afternoon.

Speakers called for officials to be held accountable and for Falco's resignation.

"We demand change, and that change begins with him. Louis Falco must go," Pastor Everett Newtown said to a the crowd.

The protest came as a result of posts on Falco's personal Facebook page — recently scrubbed following public exposure — that included links to articles about Black people accused of violent crimes.

Portland

The District of Oregon U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday that 18 protesters will face federal charges, including assaulting federal officers and failing to comply with a lawful order.

Meanwhile, a persistent crowd of protesters remained outside the federal courthouse into the early hours of Saturday as fireworks were shot at the building and plumes of tear gas, dispensed by U.S. agents, lingered above.

Thousands of people gathered in the streets hours after a U.S. judge denied Oregon’s request to restrict federal agents’ actions when they arrest people during protests that have roiled the city and pitted local officials against the Trump administration.

For two months since the death of George Floyd, protests in Portland have been ongoing and tensions have recently escalated after unnamed federal agents in unmarked vehicles began arresting protesters. Recently on Wednesday, Mayor Ted Wheeler was tear-gassed by federal officers along with a large crowd after he tried for hours to calm angry activists demanding police reform.

Seattle

The Department of Homeland Security has dispatched a team of officers to Seattle as a precaution against a new round of protests expected this weekend, as the federal government's law enforcement footprint continues to expand in major U.S. cities.

Authorities said the number of officers, about a dozen, does not compare with the more than 100 dispatched to Portland, where demonstrations against police brutality have continued since the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

With additional demonstrations planned Saturday and Sunday, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan appealed for protesters to reject the violence and destruction that marred public displays Sunday and Wednesday.

Contributing: Steve Lieberman, Rockland/Westchester Journal News; Chris Kenning, Hayes Gardner and Ben Tobin, Louisville Courier Journal; Grace Hauck, Trevor Hughes and Kevin Johnson, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Protest updates: 76 arrested in Louisville; Portland