Protest against farm laws continues in Amritsar, enters seventh day

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], September 30 (ANI): The "rail roko" protest by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on railway tracks in Devidaspura village of Amritsar against the new farm laws entered the seventh day on Wednesday.

The three laws are - The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

