Proteostasis: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI) on Monday reported a loss of $8.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $1.17. A year ago, they were trading at $1.06.

