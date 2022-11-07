Proteomic Biomarker Analytics Global Market Report 2022: Key Players Reporting Double Digit Growth in Burgeoning Sector

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Proteomic Biomarker Analytics Markets. Forecasts by Application, Technology, Product and Place. With Executive and Consultant Guides, Including Customized Forecasting and Analysis. 2022 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Proteomics is going mainstream. Where genomics couldn't find all the answers proteomics is stepping up to the plate.

Who will be the Illumina of Proteomics? Will these new biomarkers redefine disease definitions? Will Proteomic Assays displace current Genomic Assays? Find out all about it and more in this comprehensive report.

Proteomic Biomarker Analytics is just finding its feet, but the opportunity is to understand the front line players, the actual proteins and protein complexes, that do the work of managing cellular life. Players are reporting double digit growth. Venture capital is well involved.

This technology could possibly displace most cancer diagnostic protocols and save money at the same time. The report forecasts the market size out for five years for a number of different market segments.

This research makes you the expert in your organization. Get the publisher's research team working for you by ordering all, or a portion, of this comprehensive report. Your credit card order sends the report to your inbox instantly. Check all your licensing options but don't worry, your order is available as a credit if you wish to upgrade to more information. As always, assistance, and additional specific data, is provided without additional charges.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides
1.1 Situation Analysis
1.2 Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff
1.3 Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants

2 Introduction and Market Definition
2.1 What is Proteomic Biomarker Analytics?
2.2 Proteomics and Drug Development
2.3 Market Definition
2.3.1 Market Size
2.3.2 Currency
2.3.3 Years
2.4 Methodology
2.4.1 Methodology
2.4.2 Sources
2.4.3 Authors

3 Proteomic Biomarker Analytics - Guide to Technologies
3.1 Methods
3.1.1 Separation Techniques and Electrophoresis
3.1.2 Mass Spectrometry
3.1.3 Chromatography
3.1.4 Blotting
3.1.5 Protein Complementation Assays and Interaction Screens
3.1.6 Protein Structure Prediction
3.1.7 Protein Databases

4 Industry Overview
4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market
4.1.1 Academic Research Lab
4.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer
4.1.3 Genomic Instrumentation Supplier
4.1.3.1 Cell Separation and Viewing Instrumentation Supplier
4.1.4 Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier
4.1.5 Independent Testing Lab
4.1.6 Public National/Regional Lab
4.1.7 Hospital Lab
4.1.8 Physician Lab
4.1.9 Audit Body
4.1.10 Certification Body

5 Market Trends
5.1 Factors Driving Growth
5.1.1 Drug Development
5.1.2 Companion Dx
5.1.3 Fertile Research
5.1.4 Technology Convergence
5.2 Factors Limiting Growth
5.2.1 the Cost Curve
5.2.2 Capacity Constraints
5.2.3 Market Lag

6 Proteomic Analytics Recent Developments
6.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use this Section
6.1.1 Importance of These Developments
6.1.2 How to Use this Section
6.2 Deepmind AI Predicts 3D Structure of Every Protein
6.3 Quanterix Slashing Workforce by 25 Percent
6.4 Study Shows Potential of Nanomosaic's Platform for Biomarker Development
6.5 Exact Sciences Bolsters Plasma Proteomics Tech With $15M Purchase of Omicera
6.6 Prognomiq Exploring Multiomic Markers for Variety of Cancer Dx Applications
6.7 Octave Bioscience Building Evidence Base for Multiple Sclerosis Test
6.8 Proteomics Goes Public

7 Profiles of Key Proteomic Biomarker Analytic Companies

8 Global Proteomic Analytics Markets

9 Global Protein Analytics Markets - by Application
9.1 Protein Analytics Drug Discovery
9.2 Protein Analytics Research Application
9.3 Protein Analytics Clinical Dx
9.4 Protein Analytics Other Applications

10 Global Protein Analytics Markets - by Technology
10.1 Protein Analytics Mass Spectrometry
10.2 Protein Analytics Elisa/Beads
10.3 Protein Analytics Hybrid Multiplex
10.4 Protein Analytics Other Technology

11 Global Protein Analytics Markets - by Product
11.1 Protein Analytics Instruments
11.2 Protein Analytics Kits & Reagents
11.3 Protein Analytics Services

12 Global Protein Analytics Markets - by Place
12.1 Protein Analytics Academic
12.2 Protein Analytics Pharma/Biotech
12.3 Protein Analytics Clinical
12.4 Protein Analytics Other Place

13 Appendices

Companies Mentioned

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Agilent/Dako

  • Basepair Biotechnologies

  • Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

  • Cepheid (Danaher)

  • Eve Technologies

  • Fluidic Analytics

  • Hybrigenics Services

  • Luminex Corp

  • Nautilus Biotechnology

  • Nicoya

  • Olink

  • Qiagen

  • Quanterix

  • Roche Molecular Diagnostics

  • Siemens Healthineers

  • Somalogic

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5mqno2

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


