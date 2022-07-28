‘Protein universe’ revealed by AI could help to cure Parkinson’s

Three-dimensional digital rendering of a protein - Deepmind/PA

British scientists have unveiled a detailed database of “the entire protein universe” which contains the 3D structure of almost every protein known to science.

DeepMind, a company based in London and owned by Alphabet, the same Silicon Valley tech giant that owns Google, announced last year that its AI-powered AlphaFold technology was working on imaging – in unprecedented detail – the three-dimensional structure of proteins.

By unpicking how the proteins look in reality, scientists can accurately predict how they will interact with other structures, including different proteins, antibodies and drugs.

It has been touted as one of the biggest scientific advances in recent years and has the potential to revolutionise various fields, including pharmacology, agronomy and vaccine manufacture. It is also being used to tackle the existential problems of plastic pollution and antibiotic resistance.

One major avenue which is being aided by AlphaFold’s technological insight is that of disease treatment, with it being used to look in new detail at the likes of Parkinson’s, gastroenteritis and neglected diseases such as Chagas and Leishmaniasis.

‘As easy as doing a Google search’

“When we launched last July it was recognised as a pretty big leap forward for biology,” Dr Demis Hassabis, chief executive and founder of DeepMind, said.

“It was also a great demonstration of how AI can be used to advance scientific discovery and it has provided structural biologists with this powerful new tool to look up the 3D structure of a protein almost as easily as doing a keyword Google search.

“As we know, the 3D structure of proteins is vital for understanding their function.”

In 2021, around 350,000 proteins were in the database and they were focused primarily on the human body. Now, there are more than 200 million proteins which the team says covers almost every organism on the planet, spanning animals, plants, bacteria and everything in between.

“You can think of it as covering the entire protein universe,” Dr Hassabis said.

He added that more than half a million scientists have already used the ever-expanding AlphaFold directory for myriad projects.

“AlphaFold now offers a 3D view of the protein universe,” said Dr Edith Heard, director general of the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL), which helped develop AlphaFold with DeepMind.

“The popularity and growth of the AlphaFold Database is testament to the success of the collaboration between DeepMind and EMBL. It shows us a glimpse of the power of multidisciplinary science.”

Professor Ewan Birney, deputy drector general of EMBL, said it was “remarkable” that the entire protein universe is now available in just one or two clicks.

“It will make many researchers around the world think about what experiments they could do,” he added.

‘AlphaFold was transformational’

Prof Matt Higgins, professor of molecular parasitology at the University of Oxford, is using AlphaFold to try to fight malaria by creating new vaccines against the mosquito-borne parasite.

He told a briefing of reporters that he is focusing on learning more about how the single-celled parasite infects human cells, and how antibodies can prevent that from happening.

His target is a protein called Pfs48/45 which is expressed by the pathogen. Some antibodies can target this protein and they stop the malaria parasite being able to reproduce, stopping transmission.

“This is one of the most promising candidates for inclusion in a transmission-blocking malaria vaccine,” he said.

AlphaFold was used to reveal how the protein looks, what its structure is and where exactly the transmission-blocking antibodies latch on to the protein. This was something previous experimental methods had failed to clarify.

“We were never able, despite many years of work, to see in sufficient detail what this molecule looked like, so we only got a fuzzy view of it,” he said.

AlphaFold was able to predict the structure of the antibody/protein dyad and helped sharpen up this fuzzy image.

“The use of AlphaFold was really transformational, giving us a really sharp view of this malaria surface protein,” Prof Higgins said.

This has now led to new vaccine candidates being produced, and they are now in testing, Prof Higgins said.

‘I’ve never seen anything like it’

“AlphaFold has sent ripples through the molecular biology community. In the past year alone, there have been over a thousand scientific articles on a broad range of research topics which use AlphaFold structures; I have never seen anything like it,” said Dr Sameer Velankar, team leader at the European Bioinformatics Institute’s Protein Data Bank.

“And this is just the impact of one million predictions; imagine the impact of having over 200 million protein structure predictions openly accessible in the AlphaFold Database.”