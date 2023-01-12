Protein Supplements Market Size to Surpass USD 49.29 BN by 2030

Precedence Research
·6 min read
Precedence Research
Precedence Research

According to Precedence Research, the global protein supplements market size was estimated at USD 25.6 billion in 2022 and it is projected to surpass around USD 49.29 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.53% from 2022 to 2030.

Ottawa, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An increased trend for functional food and beverages the protein supplements market is expected to grow in US, Canada and Mexico. Major market players are investing in these countries. Protein bars and shakes which happen to be healthy snacks provide for the sports nutrition. The North America market is expected to grow during the forecast.

Key Takeaways:

  • The sports nutrition segment has accounted revenue share of 67% in 2021.

  • The animal-based protein supplements were accounted revenue share of 66% in 2021.

  • The online store segment has accounted revenue share of 31% in 2021.

  • The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment are poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2030.

  • The North America has held the revenue share of 51% in 2021.

Increased awareness regarding the health and increasing population has also led to a growth in the Asia Pacific industry. There's a growth in the plant-based animal-based protein supplements market in Japan. Consumers in US are adopting a healthy lifestyle and indulging in various activities that help in maintaining good health. A large percentage of American adults have membership to clubs. Health-conscious customers across the globe are leading the market. High disposable income, a positive outlook from the government and the availability of world class athletics and fitness infrastructure, the US market is expected to grow during the forecast.

In the Asia Pacific region, the countries like China and India are expected to register a good growth during the forecast period. The demand is this region is driven by modernization and higher disposable income.

Report highlights

  • On the basis of the source, the animal-based protein supplements are expected to grow during the forecast. Animal based protein supplements include all the necessary amino acids. In the animal-based proteins, whey and casein are the most consumed animal-based proteins.

  • Plant based protein supplements are expected to gain popularity due to different types of consumers. The vegetarians following a vegan diet and consumers that are allergic to dairy and egg proteins also switched to plant-based proteins.

  • On the basis of the product, the powder-based segment is expected to grow during the forecast as they are packed with the necessary minerals, suitable screens, fiber cell and vegetables. These powders help in reducing the weight, toning the muscles and repairing the tissues in the human body. Many protein powders are available in the market and the demand for these powders is increasing due to the increased number of exercisers, athletes and bodybuilders.

  • The Sports based segment had the largest revenue share in the recent years and it is expected to scale up during the forecast. Sports Nutrition segment is growing due to the availability of protein supplements across many supermarkets, convenience stores and online platforms.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes

Details

Revenue Forecast by 2030

USD 49.29 Billion

CAGR

8.53% from 2022 to 2030

North America Revenue Share

51% in 2021

Sports Nutrition Segment Share

67% in 2021

Base Year

2022

Forecast Year

2022 to 2030

Key Players

Abbott, NOW Foods, Transparent Labs, WOODBOLT DISTRIBUTION LLC, Dymatize Enterprises LLC, JymSupplementScience.com, RSP Nutrition, CytoSport, Inc., Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., THE BOUNTIFUL COMPANY, AMCO Proteins, QuestNutrition, Glanbia PLC, MusclePharm, BPI Sports LLC, International Dehydrated Foods, Inc., BRF, Rousselot, GELITA AG, Hoogwegt and Others

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Due to the growing demand for protein supplements and their availability in various stores is increasing the sales of this market across the globe. Initially, only specific outlets supplied the protein supplements. The specific retail stores, fitness rules and drugstores. Now the scenario has changed at it is available across many supermarkets, hypermarkets and even online stores. Increased awareness regarding the. Fitness and easy availability of protein supplements is expected to drive the market. The protein supplement market is expected to grow due to demand for sports supplements and beverages. As they help in increasing stamina and fostering muscle growth capturing the market is easy. The awareness regarding the nutritional benefits of these supplements is expected to give an upper hand for the growth during the future.

Restraints

The growth of the protein supplements market is good in the global market, but there are some factors that restrict the growth. One major factor is the high cost of protein supplements. It becomes difficult for the middle-class group to purchase these protein supplements. The growth of the animal-based protein is also hampered in the society due to the rising awareness of vegan diet. unavailability of affordable protein supplements also is a major drawback.

Opportunities

Due to the increasing concern about the health and changes in the lifestyle have led to the growth of the supplement’s protein supplements market. Growth opportunities are provided by the young generation that are consuming these protein supplements for various reasons.

Challenges

Protein supplements can be high in added sugars and calories these high number of sugars and calories could turn up a glass of milk into about 1200 calories. It leads to unhealthy spike in the blood sugar and weight gain. Also, the consumption of the protein powder could be harder on the kidneys, especially with people who already have kidney problems. It could cause bone loss or calcium excretion. Sometimes high consumption of protein supplements may lead to dehydration. All of these factors pose a challenge in the growth of the market.

Recent developments.

  • Nestle and Corbion entered into an agreement to develop algae-based ingredients which are extremely rich in proteins and micronutrients, in July 2019. These highly nutritious products will be sustainable and great in taste.

  • August 2021 a keto powder ingredient which combines whey protein and medium chain triglyceride oil was introduced by Glanbia Nutritionals.

Market Segmentation

By Products 

  • Protein Bars

  • Protein powders

  • Ready to Drink

  • Others

By Source

  • Plant based

    • Soy

    • Spirulina

    • Pumpkin Seed

    • Hemp

    • Rice

    • Pea

    • Others

  • Animal based

    • Whey

    • Casein

    • Egg

    • Fish

    • Others

By Application

  • Sports

  • Functional Food

By Distribution Channel 

  • Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

  • Online Stores

  • Direct to Customers

  • Others

By Form

  • Ready to Drink

  • Protein Powder

  • Protein Bar

  • Others

By Gender

  • Male

  • Female

By Age Group

  • Millennials

  • Geneartion X

  • Baby Boomers

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

