Major players in the protein labeling market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer, Inc. , General Electric Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC. , BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, Kirkegaard & Perry Laboratories, LI-COR Inc.

New York, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Protein Labeling Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151673/?utm_source=GNW

, and Kaneka Corporation.



The global protein labeling market is expected to grow from $1.6 billion in 2020 to $1.77 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2.79 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12%.



The protein labeling market consists of sales of protein labeling products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce protein labeling products to diagnose various diseases. Protein labeling refers to the use of appropriate molecular labels to detect or purify proteins and their binding partners in tissues, cells, and biochemical assays.



The protein labeling market covered in this report is segmented by product into reagents, protein, enzymes, probes/ tags, monoclonal antibodies, by labeling method into in-vitro labeling, in-vivo labeling, and by application into cell based-assay, fluorescence microscopy, immunological techniques, mass spectrometry, protein microassay.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Drawbacks related to protein labeling techniques are expected to hinder the market.Label-free techniques are preferred over labeled techniques because of the drawbacks associated with them, such as wet-lab complexity and flexibility.



While label-free samples can be measured without much preparation, wet lab pre-treatment is required for all labeling techniques. Samples must be labeled with metabolic (e.g. SILAC) or chemical (e.g. iTRAQ or TMT) reagents and the different conditions has to be combined. Therefore, label-free techniques are less prone to wet lab errors than labeling techniques. Label-free approaches have the advantage of being highly adaptable even after the study has begun. New samples can be included at any time, but labeled approaches require the same number (n) of each condition. New samples may not be included in the study if they cannot be physically mixed and measured together with the control. Labeled techniques such as the ""Super-SILAC"" approach reduce this problem but must also be carefully planned. These disadvantages are making label-free techniques preferable. Therefore, drawbacks associated with protein labeling techniques are expected to hinder the market.



In January 2020, Abcam, a UK-based protein research tools producer and seller, announced its decision to acquire Expedeon’s Proteomics and Immunology business, which includes Innova and TGR Biosciences.Expedeon technology supports a diverse set of labels, including enzymes, metals, oligos, and fluorescent proteins.



Abcam will combine the newly acquired capture and conjugation technologies with its extensive antibody and protein expertise to expand and enhance its portfolio of off-the-shelf, and custom reagents and tools. Expedeon is a Germany-based manufacturer of protein discovery and analysis products used for protein and drug research.



Increased spending on the R&D of proteomics and genomics is driving the growth of the protein labeling reagents market.Proteomics is the study of the overall protein content of a cell, tissue, or organism.



Protein labeling methods before separation and analysis is essential during proteomic profiling approaches.For instance, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) of the United States, funded $37 billion for biomedical research.



This funding is for life sciences research that supports study at a molecular level for the understanding of fundamental processes by which diseases develop identification of biomarkers that signal the presence of disease, or identification of gene/protein responsible for the disease. The Novo Nordisk Foundation granted a grant of up to $1.5 million to the University of Copenhagen to establish a mass spectrometry facility, which marks a new and exciting step in protein research. Therefore, the increased spending on research and development of proteomics and genomics is driving the market.



Companies in the protein labeling market are increasing their product innovation through strategic collaborations.To sustain in the increasingly competitive market, companies are developing innovative products as well as sharing skills and expertise with other companies.



While companies have long collaborated with each other as well as academic and research institutions in this market by way of partnerships, in or out-licensing deals, this trend has been increasing over recent years. For instance, in 2018 recombinant protein manufacturer enGenes Biotech GmbH (enGenes) announced a collaboration with ACIB GmbH for protein labeling.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151673/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



