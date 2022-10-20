The protein hydrolysis enzymes market is projected to reach USD 2.9 Billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2027

With the increasing use of protein hydrolysis enzymes as chemical substitutes, particularly in detergent and food applications, the market for protein hydrolysis enzymes has experienced significant growth.

New York, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market by Source, Method of Production, Product, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06351412/?utm_source=GNW
Protein hydrolysis enzymes are increasingly being consumed in the food market with the increased consumption of meat and bakery products. Moreover, the increasing implications of protein hydrolysis enzymes in the pharmaceutical industry pose significant growth opportunities in the market. The growing market demand for protein hydrolysis enzymes is propelling the players in the market to adopt strategies such as product launches, deals and expansions to increase their market penetration. In November 2021, Biocatalysts launched a new product named “Promod 324L” for the pet food industry. It improved the processibility of the protein by increasing the solubility and reducing the viscosity of the protein. In October 2020, BASF expanded the detergent enzyme technology to provide key ingredients for the home care and I&I industry.

Detergent industry has high demand in application segment.
The detergent industry dominated the protein hydrolysis enzymes by application segment in 2022.Protein hydrolysis enzymes and other enzymes used in detergent formulations have high activity and stability over a broad range of pH and temperature.

Subtilisins are a prototypical group of bacterial serine proteases used extensively in detergents.Protein stains such as grass, blood, eggs, and human sweat are eliminated by proteolysis in laundry detergents.

In addition, Serine proteases are the most important group for detergent applications.Adoption of new processing technologies such as ultrafiltration and reverse osmosis offers new avenues to cleaning operations.

Specific application of enzymes in detergents includes dishwashing, cleaning of medical devices, laundry, color and fabric care, ware-washing applications, and floor cleaning. The usage of enzymes helps in higher product quality, lower manufacturing cost, and less waste, and reduced energy consumption. Major manufacturers of protein hydrolysis enzymes in the detergent industry include Novozymes (Denmark), BASF SE (Germany), AB Enzymes (UK), and Creative Enzymes (US).

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the growth of 8.40% during the forecast period in the protein hydrolysis enzymes market.
The protein hydrolysis enzymes market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.40% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market owing to high population base, rising dispose income, and rising incidences of diseases in the region. The region is expected to grow at a higher rate owing to the growing urbanization and increased demand in the packaged food, soap & washing powder, livestock feed, and pharmaceutical sectors. China, Japan, South Korea, and India have a reputation in the global pharmaceutical market for the continuous innovations done by their homegrown biotechnological firms. Protein hydrolysis enzymes are being developed in various forms to suit the varied needs of the food industries as well. The market for proteases in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to have positive growth in the future.

The break-up of Primaries:
• By Company Type: Demand side – 43%, Supply side – 57%
• By Designation: C level – 29%, Managers – 21%, Executives – 50%
• By Region: North America – 34%, Europe – 37%, Asia Pacific – 16%, RoW –13%

Leading players profiled in this report:
• Novozymes (Denmark)
• Associated British Foods (UK)
• DSM (Netherlands)
• DuPont (US)
• BASF (Germany)
• Advanced Enzyme Technologies (India)
• Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark)
• Dyadic International (US)

Research Coverage:
The report segments the protein hydrolysis enzymes market based on source, method of production, product, application, and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—the competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global protein hydrolysis enzymes market, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Reasons to buy this report:
• To get a comprehensive overview of the protein hydrolysis enzymes market
• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them
• To gain insights into the major countries/regions in which the protein hydrolysis enzymes market is flourishing
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06351412/?utm_source=GNW

